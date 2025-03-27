Ministers’ statement on Mt. Polley tailings facility

CANADA, March 27 - Jagrup Brar, Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals, and Tamara Davidson, Minister of Environment and Parks, have released the following statement regarding the approval for the Mt. Polley Mine to raise its tailings storage facility by four metres in advance of the spring freshet:

“Today, as statutory decision-makers under the Environmental Assessment Act, we have made the decision to allow the Mount Polley Mining Corporation to raise the height of its tailings storage facility dam by four metres to ensure water can be managed safely in advance of spring freshet.

“The necessary permit for this work under the Mines Act has also been approved.

“We recognize that there are significant concerns around this mine. Since 2016, the mine has been operating under significantly stronger environmental standards.

“Approvals for this change come after comprehensive technical reviews by experts, including external engineers, as well as consultation with First Nations.

“The application to raise the height of the tailings storage facility meets all required regulatory standards. This action is needed for the mine to continue operating safely, providing jobs for hundreds of people in the area.

“Staff in both our ministries will continue to closely monitor the mine to ensure it is operating under the highest standards and is meeting our strong regulatory requirements.

“What happened in 2014 can never happen again. Our strong requirements to protecting the environment are non-negotiable.”