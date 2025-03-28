KRAMBU Brings Generative AI to Video, Further Augmenting Its AI-as-a-Service Platform

Animated Gif (Click to see)

Scalable AI Video Generation for Reviving Memories and Enhancing Visual Storytelling

In a world where AI servers cost $100K–$500K, our high-density GPU infrastructure delivers the computing power for advanced video rendering—available on demand, without the massive upfront investment” — Travis Jank, CEO of KRAMBU

COEUR D’ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing old, sentimental photos to life through video is no longer limited to high-end studios or expensive AI infrastructure. With the rise of AI video generation, users can now animate cherished memories—transforming still images into vivid, lifelike videos—right from an accessible platform. Krambu has introduced generative AI video rendering capabilities into its platform, aiming to support the growing demand for high-quality content creation. This update arrives as global data center spending is projected to more than double—from $430 billion in 2024 to $1.1 trillion by 2029—driven in large part by increasing demand for AI infrastructure.The new generative AI video technology enables users to create professional-grade videos from simple text prompts, dramatically reducing production time and costs while maintaining high quality. Enterprises currently spend about 35% of their data center capital expenditure on AI-optimized servers—a number expected to rise to 41% by 2029. Krambu’s solution delivers meaningful value in this fast-growing, AI-driven market.Video generation marks a major leap in computational complexity compared to static image generation. While a single AI-generated image typically involves processing billions of parameters, video requires up to 400 times more computing power. This is due to the need for temporal consistency across frames, rendering motion dynamics, and syncing audio. A single minute of high-definition AI-generated video can demand as much processing as generating thousands of static images, with each second comprising 24 to 60 frames that must maintain visual and narrative coherence.Krambu’s new offering features text-to-video generation optimized for high-density computing environments. It includes advanced cooling systems designed to support the extreme power needs of next-gen AI hardware. The platform is forward-compatible, supporting today’s 120kW racks and ready for future systems scaling up to 600kW per rack.This infrastructure is aligned with Nvidia’s GPU roadmap, including support for Rubin and Rubin Ultra technologies. The timing is crucial: current Blackwell B200 server racks already consume up to 120kW, while Nvidia’s upcoming Rubin Ultra GPUs, expected by 2027, could require up to 600kW per rack—a fivefold increase in power demand. Meeting these power and cooling challenges requires a reimagined approach to data center design and energy efficiency.By addressing these evolving needs, Krambu is positioned at the forefront of an industry undergoing massive transformation. Its platform combines AI content generation with robust infrastructure, meeting the scale, speed, and efficiency required by the next generation of AI workloads.

