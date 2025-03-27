FEMA Mitigation Experts Offer Rebuilding Advice in Charlotte County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.– As Floridians rebuild, survivors of Hurricanes Milton, Helene and Debby can get free advice on how to rebuild stronger and safer against storms. FEMA mitigation specialists will be available to answer questions and offer free home improvement tips and proven methods to lessen damage from future disasters.

This information is geared for do-it-yourself work and general contractors.

FEMA specialists will be available from March 27 through April 5 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET, Monday - Friday and on Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET, at the following location:

Charlotte County: Home Depot, 12621 McCall Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33981

Mitigation is an effort to reduce the loss of life and property damage by lessening the impact of a disaster through construction and remodeling best practices.

An insurance specialist will be present to answer National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) questions. Disaster Survivor Assistance teams will be on hand to provide updates on FEMA applications and answer questions.

Stay in Touch with FEMA

It is important to let FEMA know about any changes to your contact information. You may update contact information or check on the status of your application by:

