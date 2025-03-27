Chairman Comer Demands Transparency from Environmental Groups Designated to Receive Taxpayer Funds Under Biden’s Green New Deal Scam

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today is expanding the Committee’s investigation into the Biden Administration’s Green New Deal scam and its efforts to dole out $20 billion in taxpayer dollars to their political allies at radical environmental groups without any guardrails. Chairman Comer is calling on eight nongovernmental organizations that received billions from the Biden Administration’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to provide all communications with EPA related to their grants and information about their staff and salaries.

“President Biden’s Green New Deal was nothing but a scam that increased energy prices for hardworking Americans while lining the pockets of his radical environmental allies. The Biden EPA tried to dodge any oversight by striking a shady deal with a financial institution to cover up its corrupt self-dealing that rewarded political cronies pushing a far-left environmental agenda. Thankfully, President Donald Trump and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin are putting an end to this reckless waste, abuse, and mismanagement of taxpayer dollars. The radical environmental groups profiting from Biden’s Green New Deal must be held accountable for their misuse of taxpayer-funded grants and provide information for our investigation,” said Chairman Comer.

During the Biden Administration, the EPA entered into an unprecedented arrangement with a financial institution to hold $20 billion for environmental groups, later to be distributed with minimal oversight. As part of its Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund (GGRF) program, eight groups were awarded funds from the $14 billion National Clean Investment Fund and the $6 billion Clean Communities Investment Accelerator. On March 11, 2025, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, appointed under the Trump Administration, terminated these grant agreements due to concerns over widespread waste, fraud, and abuse. The EPA’s Acting Inspector General is investigating financial mismanagement, conflicts of interest, and oversight failures within the GGRF. The FBI has reportedly identified possible criminal violations involving GGRF funds and the financial institution. Additionally, there are concerns about potential entanglements or conflicts of interest between former Biden Administration EPA officials and the environmental groups that received GGRF funds.

In February 2025, Chairman Comer and Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs Chairman Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) launched an investigation into detrimental energy and environmental policies imposed during the Biden Administration that dramatically increased prices and limited choices for all American consumers. Earlier this month, the lawmakers requested a briefing from EPA Administrator Zeldin about the $20 million in grants awarded to environmental groups.

Read the letters sent today here: