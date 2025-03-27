Submit Release
Timmons Announces Hearing to Examine State-Sponsored Cyber Attacks Targeting Critical U.S. Infrastructure

WASHINGTON—Today, Subcommittee on Military and Foreign Affairs Chairman William Timmons (R-S.C.) announced a hearing titled “Salt Typhoon: Securing America’s Telecommunications from State-Sponsored Cyber Attacks.” The subcommittee hearing will examine cyber espionage efforts by state-sponsored groups such as Salt Typhoon and its impacts on U.S. national security. In addition, the hearing will assist legislative efforts to help federal agencies become more proactive in detecting, defending, and holding those accountable for illegal infiltration of U.S. telecommunications infrastructure.    

“The Chinese state-sponsored hacking group Salt Typhoon successfully targeted critical U.S. telecommunication systems, collecting real-time data on American citizens, and jeopardizing our national security. This is just one example of ongoing cyber espionage efforts by hostile foreign actors who are seeking to exploit, disrupt, and collect information on the United States. We must ensure that the federal agencies responsible for cybersecurity are working seamlessly together with private industry to thwart attacks targeting key U.S. systems and citizens. I look forward to evaluating the impact these cyber attacks have on U.S. infrastructure and will consider legislative opportunities to protect the American people,” said Subcommittee Chairman Timmons.

WHAT: Hearing titled “Salt Typhoon: Securing America’s Telecommunications from State-Sponsored Cyber Attacks”

DATE: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET

LOCATION: HVC-210

WITNESSES:

Mr. Josh Steinman
CEO
Galvanick

Dr. Edward Amaroso
CEO, TAG Infosphere, Inc.
Research Professor, New York University

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.

