Soane Materials Hires Business Development Director for Consumer Cleaning Products Division

Liz Huth-Helriegel, Business Development Director of Cleaning Products

Industry veteran to drive rapid growth and innovation in sustainable cleaning solutions

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soane Materials , the leading regenerative materials innovation and IP licensing company, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth (Liz) Huth-Helriegel as Business Development Director of Cleaning Products. Liz’s nearly two decades of experience in the personal care and cleaning industries drive Soane Materials’ mission to develop plant-based, biodegradable alternatives to petrochemicals and plastics. Her expertise supports the company’s efforts to create innovative products while partnering with leading manufacturers and brand owners to bring sustainable solutions to market. With a strong background in product management, sales, and marketing, Liz’s strategic leadership and proven ability to expand markets will be key to accelerating Soane Materials’ growth and innovation in the consumer cleaning products sector.In her new role, Liz will leverage her extensive industry experience and network to enhance Soane Materials’ visibility, expand its opportunity pipeline, and drive impactful business outcomes within the cleaning products sector.“Liz’s expertise and deep market knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to expand our presence in the cleaning products industry,” said Leo Kasehagen , president and chief operating officer of Soane Materials. “Her ability to drive innovation, cultivate key partnerships, and lead strategic initiatives aligns perfectly with our mission to rapidly bring cutting-edge, sustainable solutions to market.”She most recently served as Industry Market Manager at Brenntag, where she managed top vendors for the Personal Care and HI&I (CARE) teams. Her tenure was marked by consistent year-over-year growth, driven by supply chain optimization projects, targeted marketing campaigns, and international collaborations. She also spearheaded cross-industry initiatives and digital transformation efforts that strengthened supplier relationships and enhanced operational efficiencies. Prior to Brenntag, Liz held key roles at Clariant, Univar Solutions, Stepan, and Nouryon, further solidifying her expertise in ingredient solutions and market strategy.INDUSTRY ACCOMPLISHMENTS:* Led multi-million-dollar growth initiatives through supplier partnerships, marketing campaigns, and operational improvements.* Championed cross-industry collaboration, integrating personal care and cleaning solutions to expand market opportunities.* Directed digital transformation projects that streamlined supplier communications and enhanced business efficiencies.* Developed and executed strategic initiatives to optimize supply chain operations and improve market responsiveness.“I joined Soane Materials because of their commitment to innovation and sustainability, which will position them as a disruptor in the market,” said Liz Huth-Helriegel. “Their strong customer focus gave me confidence in their ability to develop and deliver solutions that truly align with market needs now and in the future.”In the near term, Liz will leverage her extensive experience and industry connections in the consumer care sector to drive the commercialization of Soane Materials' high-performance, plastic-free laundry detergent sheet. With the company’s recent successful production-scale demonstration of this technology, her addition to the team comes at a pivotal moment. In addition to spearheading the launch of the laundry sheet, Liz will focus on securing strategic partnerships to scale other cleaning product technologies within Soane’s portfolio, including flushable wet wipes.Looking ahead, Liz will play a key role in increasing Soane Materials’ visibility within the cleaning industry, expanding the product portfolio into personal care, and broadening the opportunity pipeline. She will continue driving projects to commercial completion, ensuring the company’s sustained growth and market impact.Liz holds a Master of Professional Studies in Product Management from Maryland Institute College of Art and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Montclair State University. Beyond her professional pursuits, she is a dedicated mother to her independent 8-year-old daughter, Stella, and maintains a competitive edge through CrossFit competitions and Spartan races.For more information on the licensing opportunities with Soane Materials and detailed product specifications, please visit www.soanematerials.com About Soane MaterialsSoane Materials, headquartered in Miami, Florida, is the leading regenerative materials innovation and IP licensing company working passionately in the development of bio-based and biodegradable materials designed to replace plastics and petrochemicals in various consumer and industrial applications. By integrating advanced material science with scalable manufacturing processes, Soane Materials delivers high-performance solutions for industries seeking sustainable alternatives. For more information on Soane Materials, please visit www.soanematerials.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.