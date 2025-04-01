Scholars of Finance Welcomes Howard Marks to the 'Investing in Integrity' Podcast

Howard Marks on Investing in Integrity Podcast Scholars of Finance Logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scholars of Finance is proud to announce the latest episode of its podcast, Investing in Integrity, featuring a thought-provoking conversation with legendary investor Howard Marks, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Oaktree Capital Management.

In episode #80, Navigating the Investment World with Wisdom and Values, Scholars of Finance Co-Founder and CEO Ross Overline sits down with Howard Marks for a unique and thought provoking conversation to discuss the mindset and principles that define exceptional investors. Listeners will gain valuable insights into second-level thinking, the emotional challenges of investing, and the role of integrity in building successful partnerships.

“This conversation is an incredible opportunity to learn from one of the greatest investors of our time,” said Ross Overline. “Howard’s wisdom on investing, decision-making, and integrity is something every aspiring leader in finance should hear.”

Howard Marks, known for his widely read investment memos and disciplined approach to risk management, shares his journey from Citicorp Investment Management to building Oaktree Capital, a firm managing over $200 billion in assets. He also delves into the importance of humility in investing and how generosity and education play a role in shaping the next generation of leaders.

“Most of the speaking I do is to teach people about investing," said Howard Marks. "I'm particularly drawn to opportunities to teach them about human behavior and staying on the high road. It's what I believe is the right thing.“

Key episode highlights include:

- The principles behind second-level thinking and its impact on investment success

- The emotional discipline required to navigate market cycles

- The importance of integrity in finance and leadership

- Howard’s philanthropic perspective and commitment to giving back

This must-listen episode is available now on all major podcast platforms.

Listen now:

- Spotify

- Apple Podcasts

For more information about Investing in Integrity and Scholars of Finance, visit

https://scholarsoffinance.org/investing-in-integrity-podcast/

About Scholars of Finance

Scholars of Finance is a non-profit organization on a mission to inspire character and integrity in the finance leaders of tomorrow. Through mentorship, education, and industry engagement, SOF empowers students to pursue careers in finance with a focus on leadership and ethical decision-making.

