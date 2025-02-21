Scholars of Finance Welcomes Christopher Campbell to Its Board of Directors

Christopher Campbell, newest member of the board of directors of Scholars of Finance

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [New York, NY/Miami, FL] — Scholars of Finance (SOF), a nonprofit organization dedicated to shaping the next generation of ethical finance leaders, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Christopher Campbell to its Board of Directors.

Christopher Campbell, Founder and CEO of Incamera Solutions and former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Financial Institutions (unanimously confirmed by the United States Senate in 2017), joins SOF at a pivotal moment as the organization continues to expand its nationwide impact. With decades of experience in economic policy, financial management, and international affairs, Campbell is a staunch advocate for principled leadership in finance—a perfect alignment with SOF’s mission.

“Scholars of Finance is uniquely positioned to shape the future of finance by working with students across the country who are passionate about building careers in the industry,” said Campbell. “The organization’s focus on teaching purpose-driven, principled leadership is critical, especially in today’s challenging environment where ethical leadership is needed more than ever. I am honored to join the Board and support this transformative mission.”

SOF works with university students nationwide, equipping them with the skills, values, and connections needed to lead with purpose and integrity in finance. The organization’s leadership curriculum empowers students to approach their careers with a foundation of ethical decision-making, service, and impact.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Christopher Campbell to our Board of Directors,” said Ross Overline, CEO of Scholars of Finance. “Christopher’s wealth of experience and his unwavering belief in the importance of principled leadership make him an ideal partner in advancing our mission. His guidance will be instrumental as we continue to inspire and equip the next generation of leaders in finance.”

As SOF grows its footprint and strengthens its impact, Campbell’s appointment underscores the organization’s commitment to cultivating a new wave of finance professionals who prioritize values, integrity, and service in their work.

