Falcon Wealth Planning’s CEO, Gabriel Shahin CFP®, Named to Barron’s 2025 Top 1,200 Financial Advisors List

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falcon Wealth Planning ’s CEO, Gabriel Shahin, Named to Barron’s 2025 Top 1,200 Financial Advisors ListFalcon Wealth Planning proudly announces that its CEO and President, Gabriel Shahin CFP, has been recognized as one of Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors for 2025. This prestigious honor places Shahin among the top 1% of financial advisors nationwide, reflecting his unwavering commitment to client success, expertise in wealth management, and dedication to fiduciary principles.Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors ranking is one of the most esteemed accolades in the industry, highlighting advisors who demonstrate exceptional professionalism, client impact, and leadership. The 2025 rankings were the most competitive to date, with over 7,600 applicants—a 16% increase from the previous year—making Gabriel’s recognition even more significant.“This honor is a testament to the incredible work of our team at Falcon Wealth Planning and the trust our clients place in us every day,” said Gabriel. “As a fee-only fiduciary firm, we are committed to providing personalized, transparent financial planning that empowers our clients to achieve their long-term goals.”About Falcon Wealth PlanningFalcon Wealth Planning specializes in comprehensive financial planning, tax optimization, retirement strategies, and investment management tailored to high-net-worth individuals and families. Shahin’s leadership has propelled the firm’s growth, earning industry recognition and reinforcing Falcon Wealth Planning’s reputation as a premier advisory firm.

