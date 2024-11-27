Michael Jensen, CFP®, of Falcon Wealth Planning Among etf.com’s Top 100 Advisors for 2024

Michael Jensen, CFP®, Managing Director Falcon Wealth Orange County Falcon Wealth Planning, Inc.

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Falcon Wealth Planning is pleased to announce that Michael Jensen, CFP , Managing Partner, has been recognized as etf.com’s Top 100 Financial Advisors for 2024.Michael has spent more than twelve years helping clients understand and leverage the opportunities within the ever-evolving landscape of exchange-traded funds, earning recognition for his expertise, leadership, and commitment to client success. With over a decade of experience, Michael has dedicated his career to guiding individuals and families through complex financial challenges, helping them achieve their long-term goals. As a CFP, he brings expert knowledge in comprehensive financial planning, investment strategies, and wealth management.Gabriel Shahin, CEO and Founder of Falcon Wealth Planning, praised Michael’s contributions: “Michael’s dedication to his clients and Falcon Wealth Planning shows what true leadership looks like. His hard work and commitment have played a key role in helping our firm continue to grow and succeed.”Michael Jensen, CFP, expressed his appreciation, stating, "This recognition highlights the hard work and commitment our team brings to guiding clients through their financial journeys. I’m proud to be part of a firm that focuses on making a real difference in people’s lives."About Falcon Wealth PlanningFalcon Wealth Planning specializes in helping individuals and families navigate their financial journeys with confidence. By offering tailored strategies and expert guidance, our team is committed to simplifying the complexities of financial planning and empowering clients to achieve their goals with clarity and purpose.

