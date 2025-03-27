NUJ statement on the deportation of Mark Lowen

The BBC News correspondent reporting from Türkiye was deported for "being a threat to public order."

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“The deportation of BBC correspondent Mark Lowen by Turkish authorities is deeply concerning. At a time of heightened safety concerns due to ongoing protests, audiences are reliant on impartial and trusted journalism more than ever. “We urge the Turkish authorities to recognise their error and the alarming message they are sending regarding press freedom at this time.”

Lowen was in Türkiye to report on recent protests, but was detained by the authorities for 17 hours before his deportation.

The National Union of Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists have been consistent, in highlighting concerns over the undermining of media freedom in Türkiye.

