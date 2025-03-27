Dr. Steve Siegal, MD Introduces Spatz Balloon Procedure in Fort Myers, Florida

Dr. Steve Siegal, MD Spatz3 Intragastric Balloon

Dr. Steve Siegal now offers the FDA-approved Spatz3 gastric balloon - an adjustable, non-surgical weight loss option with expert support and follow-up care.

I am excited to offer the Spatz gastric balloon... achieves great results & complements our entire weight loss platform alongside bariatric surgery, medications and the endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty.” — Dr. Steve Siegal, MD

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Steve Siegal is excited to announce the launch of the Spatz3 Intragastric Balloon , an innovative, FDA-approved adjustable balloon designed to help patients manage their health more effectively. This advanced, non-surgical procedure offers a new approach to feeling fuller, eating less, and promoting overall wellness.“I am excited to offer the Spatz gastric balloon. This endoscopic option avoids the need to alter stomach anatomy and is adjustable, thus allowing a smoother, more comfortable weight loss experience. The Spatz gastric balloon achieves great results and complements our entire weight loss platform alongside bariatric surgery, medications and the endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty,” said Dr. Steve Siegal, MD.What is the Spatz3 Intragastric Balloon?The Spatz3 intragastric balloon is a revolutionary device placed into the stomach via endoscopy, with moderate sedation, in a procedure that typically takes 10–20 minutes. This non-surgical outpatient procedure involves filling the balloon with liquid, which then expands to occupy space in the stomach, leading to a feeling of fullness and reduced appetite.Unlike other gastric balloons, the Spatz3 balloon is the only adjustable intragastric balloon of its kind - offered in the U.S. and worldwide. Its unique feature allows for volume adjustments—either increasing or decreasing the fluid—based on the patient's progress and comfort, which can further enhance its effectiveness and reduce potential side effects.Patient Care and Follow-UpThe balloon remains in the stomach for up to 8 months, during which time patients receive comprehensive follow-up care from our expert specialists and nutrition team. This approach ensures that patients make necessary dietary and behavioral changes to maintain their health benefits even after the balloon is removed, leading to successful and sustainable results.Who is a Good Candidate for Spatz3?The Spatz3 gastric balloon is ideal for individuals with a BMI of 30 to 40 who have not succeeded with traditional methods and are motivated to adopt a healthier lifestyle. It is also suitable for those not interested in invasive surgeries and who are in good overall health.What Does the Spatz3 Balloon Program Include?The comprehensive program includes:- Pre-procedure consultation with an expert bariatric endoscopist- 12-month nutrition and lifestyle coaching- Comprehensive 1-year follow-up- Cost of the balloon, insertion, and removal fees- Post-procedure IV hydration- A scale for tracking progressScheduling a Consultation:For more information or to schedule a consultation, please call at 239-481-0033 or visit https://www.stevesiegalmd.com/ About Dr. Steve Siegal, MDDr. Steve Siegal is a board-certified weight loss surgeon specializing in advanced endoscopic weight loss procedures, including the Spatz3 adjustable balloon, endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty, and bariatric surgery. With years of experience utilizing complex endoscopic procedures, Dr. Siegal offers personalized, minimally invasive solutions to help patients regain control of their health. His practice is committed to providing safe, effective care tailored to each individual's needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.