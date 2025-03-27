Lighthouse Behavioral Health Solutions Opens New Residential Withdrawal Management Center in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lighthouse Behavioral Health Solutions is proud to announce the launch of its new Residential Withdrawal Management Center, a medically supervised detox program designed to help individuals safely and comfortably stop using substances. Located at 4000 E Main St., Columbus, OH 43213, this new facility provides 24/7 medical support to ensure a safe and effective detox process. Residential Withdrawal Management, also known as medically supervised detox, is a crucial first step for individuals struggling with substance use. At Lighthouse, clients receive round-the-clock care from a compassionate medical team, including doctors and nurses who specialize in easing withdrawal symptoms with medications and therapeutic support. Because withdrawal can be both physically uncomfortable and medically risky, this level of care ensures a safer, more stable transition toward recovery.At Lighthouse, every client receives individualized treatment to meet their specific needs. The goal is to make the withdrawal process as smooth as possible while equipping clients with the skills and resources necessary for long-term recovery. In addition to detox services, Lighthouse provides a full continuum of care, including safe recovery housing, outpatient programming, and specialized clinical aftercare. By offering wraparound support, Lighthouse is committed to walking alongside clients through every step of their recovery journey.The Residential Withdrawal Management Center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 5:00 PM and on Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. For more information about detox services or to speak with a member of the team, visit Lighthouse Behavioral Health Solutions or call (614) 334-6903.

