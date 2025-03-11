Moore’s Electrical & Mechanical Celebrates 40 Years of Excellence, Growth, and Community Impact

Moore's partners celebrating the 40th anniversary of the company. Moore's Electrical & Mechanical retirees celebrating the milestone. Dale Moore, founder of Moore's Electrical & Mechanical, addressing company partners.

Moore's is successful due to the dedication of our Partners who live out our purpose every day. We’re grateful for our people and the communities we serve. We wouldn’t be where we are without you.” — Andy Moore, President & CEO

ALTAVISTA, VA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moore’s Electrical & Mechanical proudly marks its 40th anniversary with a special company-wide celebration, honoring the people, principles, and progress that have shaped the company’s success over the past four decades.The anniversary event, held at Moore’s headquarters, brought together many of the 635 partners from Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina with outlying offices joining virtually. The celebrations featured a luncheon catered by Mission BBQ, a commemorative t-shirt and sticker for all partners, and a heartfelt video showcasing testimonials from employees about their experiences working at Moore’s.Founder, Dale Moore, reflected on the company’s vision since its inception, emphasizing his dream for Moore’s to be the best place their people have ever worked, to provide the best service their customers have ever received, and to give back to the communities where they live and work. His commitment to fostering a supportive and purpose-driven work environment remains central to the company’s mission today.The event was made even more special by the presence of five retired Moore’s Partners, whose dedication helped lay the foundation of the company’s growth. Since 1985, Moore’s has celebrated 53 Partners in retirement.For four decades, Moore’s Electrical & Mechanical has been a trusted commercial and industrial service provider for mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and building automation solutions. As the company rolls into its 40th year of service, Moores remains committed to positively impacting the communities it services, supporting local organizations, and fostering a workplace culture that values every partner.About Moore’s Electrical & MechanicalFounded in 1985 in Altavista, Virginia, Moore’s Electrical & Mechanical is a leading provider of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and BAS solutions, serving commercial and industrial clients across Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. As a family-oriented, Christ-centered company, Moore’s exists to honor God through servant leadership, purposeful generosity, and the pursuit of excellence. The company is 100% employee-owned and operates with a mission to build great things, serve on purpose, and positively impact the communities it serves. With over 635 partners and 14 office locations, Moore’s continues to build great things, serve on purpose, and positively impact the communities it services.For more information, please visit http://www.mooreselectric.com

The Heart of Moore’s: Partner Testimonials from 40 Years of Success

