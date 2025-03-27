The government has today revealed that the share of spending on mental health across the NHS has fallen.

Each year, the health secretary is required to give a ministerial statement on mental health spending. This year marks the first time it has decreased since this reporting requirement was introduced in 2022, with government projections indicating that it will drop further next year.

Mark Winstanley, Chief Executive of Rethink Mental Illness, said:

“We are profoundly disappointed that the share of spending dedicated to mental health across the NHS has dropped for the first time in years, and the government’s projection that it will fall even further next year is a troubling indicator of longer-term decline for mental health services. It contrasts against the increasing numbers of children and adults now seeking mental health treatment, who are at greater risk of deteriorating into crisis, exiting education or the workplace, and experiencing suicidal thoughts as they languish on lengthy waiting lists. The health secretary himself has admitted that mental health is in a dire state, yet there was a glaring omission of mental health in the government’s recent plan to bring down NHS waiting lists. This is despite analysis from our charity showing that eight times as many people are waiting 18 months or more for mental health treatment than physical health treatment.

“Today’s announcement confirms what we are hearing from services on the front line and provides yet more evidence that the government is falling short on its pledge to build parity of esteem between mental and physical health. Taken alongside the sweeping and ill-conceived benefits cuts announced yesterday, we believe that people living with mental illness are being failed by the government. Without a clear and urgent plan to ensure people receive care and treatment early, the nation’s mental health will continue to decline and the impact will be felt across society.”