Governor Abbott Reappoints Meade, Vaughn To Texas Transportation Commission

TEXAS, March 27 - March 27, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Alejandro G. “Alex” Meade, III and Robert C. “Robie” Vaughn to the Texas Transportation Commission for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Commission governs the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and is responsible for policymaking regarding the state’s highway system, developing a statewide transportation plan, assisting the development of public transportation, and adopting rules for TxDOT’s operation.

Alejandro G. “Alex” Meade, III of Mission is executive vice president of Texas Regional Bank. Previously, he served as the city manager for the City of Pharr and prior to that he served as the CEO of the Mission Economic Development Corporation. He is a former member of the Texas State Technical College System board of regents, and a former member of the Texas Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors. He is certified as an economic development finance professional by the National Development Council and a certified public manager by the National Certified Public Manager Consortium and an alumnus of the Texas Lyceum. Meade received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics from St. Edward’s University, Master of Business Administration from The University of Texas (UT) at Brownsville, and a Master of Public Administration from UT Pan American.

Robert C. “Robie” Vaughn of Dallas is the owner of Vaughn Capital Partners, LLC and numerous energy and real estate investment special purpose entities. He is the former chairman of the TexNet Technical Advisory Committee, a member of the UT System Chancellor’s Council Executive Committee, UT McDonald Observatory and Department of Astronomy Board of Visitors. Additionally, Vaughn is a life member of UT Austin Development Board and the Longhorn Foundation Advisory Council. He also serves on the Dorchester Minerals, L.P.(NASDAQ: DMLP) Board of Managers, the Culver Educational Foundation Board of Trustees and the Perot Museum of Nature and Science Board of Directors. Vaughn received a Bachelor of Business Administration UT Austin.

These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.