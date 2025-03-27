Not Space Invaders; Defend Georgia Waters Against Aquatic Invasive Species

Are your waters safe from invaders? Whether you are an angler, boater, or other outdoor water recreation enthusiast, be on the lookout for Aquatic Nuisance Invaders (ANS) and report them, if seen, says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

“Prevention is the best tool we have to protect our native species and minimize the impacts to our Georgia waterways. But we need your help out there,” says Jim Page, WRD Aquatic Nuisance Species Program Coordinator. “If you see it, report it!”

Invasive aquatic species can cause significant ecological and economic impacts across the state, from damaging vessels and other boating equipment, to impeding access to waterbodies to disrupting the natural ecosystem by displacing and out-competing native species. Ultimately, almost all these impacts are preventable. So, if you see a plant or animal or fish that looks out of place, report it!

What do these invasive species look like? ANS come in a variety of forms, from an invasive plant growing across the top of a pond, to an invasive snail found on plants near a waterway, or a fish species that is not native to a waterbody or not native to Georgia.

How do these species get here? Introduction of ANS can occur in multiple ways, with two of the most common ways being aquarium releases and plants/animals hitching a ride on boats and trailers.

If you have an aquarium, never dump your pet fish, snails, reptiles, plants or other non-native wildlife. If you no longer want these species, and can’t rehome them, please reach out to a WRD fisheries office for assistance.

If you own a boat, remember to practice CLEAN, DRAIN, DRY – Clean your boat, motor and trailer thoroughly after removing it from the waterbody; Drain all live wells and other areas on the boat that hold water; and dry your boat completely before relaunching it into the next waterbody.

Access educational information, a reporting form, and get rewarded with some “swag” for taking a free certification class about ANS at GeorgiaWildlife.com/ans.