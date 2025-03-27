3/27/25 – GOVERNOR GREEN MAKES KEY ANNOUNCEMENTS FOR WATER RESOURCE MANAGEMENT AND THE JUDICIARY

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

GOVERNOR GREEN MAKES KEY ANNOUNCEMENTS FOR WATER RESOURCE MANAGEMENT AND THE JUDICIARY

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., has appointed Hannah Kihalani Springer to the Commission on Water Resource Management (CWRM), effective immediately.

Springer will serve through June 30, 2028, pending confirmation by the Hawaiʻi State Senate. She has been appointed to the Loea seat on the commission, which is reserved for a member with substantial experience or expertise in traditional Hawaiian water resource management techniques and in traditional Hawaiian riparian usage.

A kamaʻāina of Kaʻūpūlehu in North Kona, Springer has served on numerous advisory councils, nonprofit boards and state commissions focused on environmental protection, cultural heritage and community-based resource management. She previously served as a member of both the Hawaiʻi County Planning Commission and the Public Access, Open Space and Natural Resources Preservation Commission, as well as the Board of Trustees for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs. Her leadership spans organizations such as the Akaka Foundation for Tropical Forests, Kuaʻāina Ulu ʻAuamo and the Kaʻūpūlehu Marine Life Advisory Committee. Through her work, Springer has championed the integration of traditional knowledge and community voices into decisions affecting Hawaiʻi’s land and water.

“Hannah Springer’s lifelong commitment to ʻāina stewardship, cultural wisdom and public service makes her an invaluable addition to the Commission on Water Resource Management,” said Governor Green. “Her perspective will help ensure that our approach to managing water resources reflects the values and priorities of Hawaiʻi’s people and places. I am proud to appoint her to this important role.”

Springer expressed humility and enthusiasm upon learning of the appointment. “If confirmed, I look forward to bringing the sensibility of a kamaʻāina of a water-scarce and fire-prone region, to the work of the commission,” she said.

In his newest Judicial selection, Governor Green has nominated Kauanoe A. D. Jackson to serve as a Circuit Court Judge in the Circuit Court of the Third Circuit (island of Hawaiʻi) for a term of 10 years, in accordance with Article VI, Section 3 of the Hawaiʻi State Constitution. The nomination is subject to Senate confirmation.

Jackson currently serves as the Supervising Deputy Prosecuting Attorney in the Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney – West Hawaiʻi office, where she oversees felony prosecutions, supervises attorneys and staff and contributes to administrative leadership. Since joining the office in 2007, she has served in progressively senior roles, including as Circuit Court Co-Supervising Deputy and as a lead prosecutor in several high-profile felony trials. Her 18-year legal career also includes specialized assignments in narcotics and traffic safety, reflecting both breadth and depth in criminal law.

“Kauanoe Jackson’s extensive courtroom experience, steady leadership and unwavering commitment to public safety and justice make her exceptionally qualified to serve on the bench,” said Governor Green. “Her deep understanding of Hawaiʻi Island’s communities and legal landscape will be a tremendous asset to the Third Circuit.”

“I am deeply honored by Governor Green’s nomination and grateful for the opportunity to continue serving our community in this new capacity. I look forward to upholding justice with fairness, integrity and a steadfast commitment to the people of Hawai‘i Island.”

