Weekend I-840 to I-24 Ramp Closure Scheduled

Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 11:37am

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will close the Interstate 840 ramp to Interstate 24 in Williamson County.

Starting Friday, March 28, at 8 p.m., crews with Vulcan Construction Materials will conduct a full ramp closure of I-840 eastbound to I-24 eastbound (Exit 53 A). This closure will be in effect until noon on Sunday. A detour will divert motorists to the next exit. A message board and queue truck will be placed before Exit 53, warning motorists of the closure and detour. The ramp closure is necessary to make concrete repairs.

As always, drivers are reminded to slow down, allow for extra time for travel, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee can be up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest construction activity traffic updates. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.
 

