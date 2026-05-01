Between Country and Soul, Micah Edwards Finds Home in the Contradictions of Texas on 'Texas Soul'

Cover Art - 'Texas Soul' Micah Edwards, Image by Kirby Betancourt Micah Edwards, Image by Kirby Betancourt

Houston songwriter Micah Edwards fuses country storytelling, vintage R&B, and Americana reflecting the cultural crossroads that have long shaped Texas music.

In a lot of ways, soul and country music have always been neighbors...They’re both about truth. They’re both about feeling. Texas just happens to be a place where those traditions meet naturally.” — Micah Edwards

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas has never belonged to just one sound. Across the state, honky-tonks share space with soul clubs, borderland boleros drift through small towns, and pedal steel guitars echo across late-night dance halls. It’s a musical landscape built on contradiction - where country, R&B, blues, and rock traditions have collided for generations.

On May 1st, Houston-based singer-songwriter Micah Edwards leans directly into that collision with his new album 'Texas Soul', blending country storytelling and vintage soul into a record shaped by identity, place, and the cultural crossroads of the Lone Star State. This sophomore full-length album is a love letter to the unsung communities of Texas - the small towns, the neon-lit dance halls, the quiet backroads where stories unfold. Each track is steeped in the essence of Texas, capturing the spirit of a place that thrives on its contrasts.

Edwards’ album arrives at a moment when Texas has quietly become one of the most influential centers of the modern soul revival. Artists like Leon Bridges and Charley Crockett have helped bring vintage soul textures back into the Americana and country conversation, reconnecting modern audiences with sounds rooted in place and tradition. With 'Texas Soul', Edwards adds his own voice to that movement - blending country storytelling, vintage R&B, and borderland influences into a record shaped by the cultural crossroads of the Lone Star State. For Edwards, the album isn’t about inventing a new genre; it’s about naming one that has been living in Texas for generations. His distinct fusion of buttery textures in a country landscape leans into nostalgia, crafting music that feels like a homecoming.

The project arrives after a multi-year creative journey that began in 2023 and unfolded through two earlier EP installments - 'Pasadena' (2024) and 'Concan' (2025) - before culminating in the full album release this spring. But for Edwards, 'Texas Soul' is as much about identity as it is about music. “I’ve spent my life between worlds,” he says. “I’m half Black and half white. I grew up in California, but Houston is where I learned who I was. Texas taught me you don’t have to choose one side. You can be soft and strong. You can love boleros and honky-tonks. That tension - that ‘both and neither’ feeling - is what Texas Soul sounds like to me.”

That duality runs through every corner of the record through subtle musical juxtapositions. Pedal steel drifts across jazz-inspired chord progressions. Horn sections swell beneath country melodies. Soul grooves settle into storytelling rooted in Americana tradition. 'Texas Soul' is as fluid and diverse as the state it calls home. It’s butter and twang, pine and stone - a sound as vast and textured as Texas itself. “It’s falling in love under neon lights in a honky-tonk - equal parts sultry and steel, leather and lace,” Edwards explains. Across the album, Edwards balances sweeping themes with deeply personal storytelling. “Partner in Crime” captures a road-worn kind of romance rooted in loyalty and escape, while “River Man” leans into summer memories in the Texas Hill Country - where river days stretch long and dance floors come alive at night. At the center of it all, the title track “Texas Soul” serves as a defining statement - blending country, soul, and borderland influences into a sound that reflects both identity and place. “It’s meant to feel familiar, like coming home.”

That sense of place carries into the album’s structure. Each side of the vinyl is named after a Texas community that helped shape Edwards’ life - not the postcard versions of the state, but the quieter pockets that define everyday Texas culture. “These aren’t the flashy places...They’re pockets - the real Texas.” Concan sits along the Frio River, where days are spent floating cold water and nights unfold beneath string lights and dance floors. Mission, deep in the Rio Grande Valley, welcomed Edwards into a culture rooted in family, long meals, and music that blends boleros with classic country. “I didn’t grow up there, but the Valley adopted me before I knew I needed it.” On the Gulf Coast, Galveston carries a slower rhythm. Edwards married his wife there, spent his first wedding night there, and filmed his first music video there - milestones that turned the island into a personal landmark. And then there’s Pasadena, the working-class Houston suburb once home to Gilley’s, the largest honky-tonk in the world. “Pasadena still feels like what Houston once was,” Edwards says. “It’s not flashy. It just is.”

Produced by Micah Edwards alongside Kendrick Ballard, Anthony Farrell, Jack Gulielmetti, Cameron Jaymes, and Andrew Trube, 'Texas Soul' arrives during a period of growing momentum for the Houston-based songwriter. Edwards has amassed more than 150 million streams across Spotify and Apple Music, earned placements on Spotify editorial playlists including All New Country, Retro Soul, and Soul ’n’ the City, and been recognized as both a Salt Lick Incubator grant winner and Tiny Desk Contest Top Shelf artist. His ability to balance nostalgia with modern soul influences has also led to performances alongside JOHNNYSWIM, Saint Motel, Mac Ayres, and The War & Treaty. In 2025, Edwards made two guest appearances at the Grand Ole Opry, and earlier this year sold out headline shows in Houston, Austin, and Dallas, further building anticipation for 'Texas Soul'. After successfully crowdfunding over $30,000 in less than 30 days on Kickstarter, Edwards is set to bring the album to the stage this fall with the Texas Soul Tour - including stops in Houston, Austin, Fort Worth, Dallas, and San Antonio.

Still, Edwards sees the record less as a career milestone and more as a reflection of where he’s been. “This record lives in the spaces between things,” he says. “Between cultures. Between genres. Between who you were and who you’re becoming.” In Texas, those spaces have always been where the most interesting music is made, and with 'Texas Soul', Micah Edwards is claiming his place right in the middle of them.

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