'Shifting Gears': Kenny Hotopp Reflects on Change, Sobriety, and Self-Discovery in New Video

Kenny Hotopp

Americana artist Kenny Hotopp pairs introspective songwriting with striking visuals in a compelling portrait of personal change and creative renewal.

I saw so many of my musical heroes stepping into sobriety and reaching new creative heights. That inspired me to make changes of my own—it was time to level up and shift gears.” — Kenny Hotopp

WATERFORD, WI, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americana folk-soul artist Kenny Hotopp will release the official music video for his new single “Shifting Gears” on May 12, delivering a deeply personal and visually intimate reflection on growth, sobriety, and self-discovery. Blending raw storytelling with warm, Nashville-inspired tones, the song captures a pivotal moment of change and clarity in Hotopp’s life.

The video offers a unique, day-in-the-life perspective, beginning with quiet morning scenes filmed over coffee at Hotopp’s home before shifting into live concert footage captured later that evening during a performance in Milwaukee. This contrast between the everyday and the stage highlights both the human side of being an artist and the emotional release that music provides. The result is an authentic visual narrative that mirrors the song’s themes of transition and renewal.

“Shifting Gears” is a relaxed yet powerful Americana track that leans into reflection while pushing forward with purpose. Written during a period of personal reassessment, the song was inspired by a milestone birthday and the realization that it was time to make meaningful life changes. Influenced in part by seeing musical heroes embrace sobriety and reach new creative heights, Hotopp channeled that spirit into a song about letting go, moving on, and rediscovering oneself.

With its easy groove, soulful chord progressions, and heartfelt delivery, “Shifting Gears” carries the essence of the Nashville sound while staying grounded in modern Americana storytelling. Lyrics like “Now I’m shifting gears / My sight lines clear / On where it is that I need to be” reinforce the song’s core message of clarity, release, and personal evolution.

The single is part of an upcoming 12-song album that continues to explore themes of reflection, resilience, and renewal, blending elements of Americana, folk, and soul into a cohesive and emotionally resonant collection. The music video was filmed and produced by Chad Hensiak and Drake Hensiak of CAH Promotions, LLC, capturing both the intimacy and energy that define Hotopp’s artistry.

About Kenny Hotopp:

Based in Waterford, Wisconsin, Kenny Hotopp writes and sings soul-felt songs about family, love, memory, and the lifelong search for peace. His music blends genres from Americana and folk to blues and country but always centers on authenticity, heart, and lived experience. Every track is a story, every lyric an invitation to connect.

“Shifting Gears”

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