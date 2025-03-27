OUT OF AFRICA WILDLIFE PARK ESTABLISHES NONPROFIT SANCTUARY TO ADVANCE CONSERVATION EFFORTS

Prayeri Harrison, co-founder of Out of Africa Wildlife Sanctuary, shares a moment with rescued warthogs at the sanctuary in Camp Verde, Arizona. The newly established 501(c)(3) nonprofit continues her family's legacy of compassion, care, and conservation.

Out of Africa Wildlife Park in Camp Verde, Arizona has established Out of Africa Wildlife Sanctuary Inc.

With nonprofit status, we can now expand habitats, improve medical care, enhance nutrition, and elevate conservation education for future generations.” — Prayeri Harrison

CAMP VERDE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Out of Africa Wildlife Park proudly announces the formation of Out of Africa Wildlife Sanctuary Inc., a newly designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing animal care and conservation education.Originally founded in 1988 by Dean and Prayeri Harrison, the sanctuary has long prioritized animal well-being and public engagement. Following Dean Harrison’s passing in 2023, the mission continues under the leadership of co-founder Prayeri Harrison and her daughter-in-law, Ashton Powell.“Our primary goal has always been to provide the highest standard of care for the animals,” said Prayeri Harrison. “With nonprofit status, we can now expand habitats, improve medical care, enhance nutrition, and elevate conservation education for future generations.”Supporting the MissionAs a nonprofit organization, Out of Africa Wildlife Sanctuary depends on donations to fund its work. All contributions are tax-deductible and can be made through the following channels:Zelle: donations@ooasanctuary.orgCredit Card: Call the gift shop at 928-567-2840 ext. 2000Check: Payable to Out of Africa Wildlife Sanctuary Inc.Mail to: 4020 N. Cherry Rd., Camp Verde, AZ 86322Web:“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our community,” added Harrison. “Every donation plays a vital role in protecting our animals and inspiring the next generation to appreciate the beauty of wildlife.”About Out of Africa Wildlife SanctuaryLocated in Camp Verde, Arizona, Out of Africa Wildlife Sanctuary is a nonprofit committed to providing exceptional care for animals while promoting public education on wildlife conservation. The sanctuary serves as a safe haven for rescued and retired animals, fostering a deeper understanding of the natural world.

