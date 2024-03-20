Annual Campout Event Returns to Out of Africa Wildlife Park

Out of Africa Wildlife Park's Annual Campout brings together nature, wildlife, and the joy of the great outdoors. Join us for an unforgettable experience of camping, learning, and creating lasting memories with our wild family.

Out of Africa Wildlife Park reinstates popular Campout at the Park event on May 18, 2024.

After a two year hiatus, Prayeri and our team are very excited to welcome everyone back for the annual campout. It will be a fun experience for everyone. Come sleep under the stars with us!” — Ashton Powell, Marketing Director

CAMP VERDE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Out of Africa Wildlife Park is pleased to announce the resumption of its cherished Campout at the Park event, scheduled for May 18, 2024, after a two-year postponement. The event promises to provide attendees with an overnight adventure amongst the diverse and awe-inspiring wildlife at the park.Following a period of anticipation, the park is set to offer this distinctive experience once more, allowing enthusiasts aged five and above the opportunity to observe the park’s inhabitants after hours. Attendees of the campout will be privy to the nighttime behaviors of animals within their naturalistic habitats – a spectacle that daytime visitors seldom witness.The park’s itinerary for the event is rich with activities designed to both entertain and educate. Visitors can look forward to the Tiger Splash show, informative sessions from Runnin W Wildlife Center, an evening ice cream social, engaging stories from animal keepers, a family-friendly movie, and a satisfying breakfast accompanied by hot beverages.In addition to the campout, Out of Africa Wildlife Park is introducing an opportunity for guests to engage more personally with the park's bears during the Breakfast with the Bears event on April 28th. This initiative further demonstrates the park’s dedication to fostering deeper understanding and appreciation for these magnificent creatures.Park Marketing Director Ashton Powell has expressed enthusiasm for the return of these events: “After a two year hiatus, Prayeri and our team are very excited to welcome everyone back for the annual campout . It will be a fun experience for everyone. Come sleep under the stars with us!"Situated in the heart of Arizona, Out of Africa Wildlife Park has been recognized for offering authentic safari experiences reminiscent of Africa. The park is committed to educating the public about wildlife, providing a sanctuary for an array of exotic species in expansive habitats that facilitate up-close encounters and dynamic presentations.For more information on the Campout at the Park event and ticket purchases, interested parties can visit the park's website at www.outofafricapark.com/tickets . For details on the Breakfast with the Bears event, contact the park directly is advised.As space is limited, the Campout at the Park event ensures a personal and memorable experience for all attendees, embodying Out of Africa Wildlife Park’s commitment to connecting people with nature through education and interactive experiences.End of Press Release

Experience the Thrill of the Wild Closer Than Ever!