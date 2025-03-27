Oklahoma Addiction Treatment Center Warns Residents of Dangerous New “Scam”

Country Road Recovery Center says bad actors are taking advantage of Oklahomans who need help.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country Road Recovery Center is warning Oklahomans about a dangerous new scam targeting vulnerable members of the local community.According to Pathways Recovery Centers COO Drew LaBoon , fraudsters are monitoring police bloggers and reaching out to the families of those arrested on DUI or drug charges. The scammers claim — falsely — that paying a fee can help expedite their loved one’s admission into residential addiction treatment , thereby improving their legal situation.“These bad actors are even fraudulently using Country Road’s name, branding, and website materials to appear legitimate,” LaBoon reveals. “We want to make it absolutely clear: Country Road Recovery Center has never and will never charge a fee to expedite admissions. Anyone who contacts you requesting payment for fast-tracking treatment is not affiliated with us.”The scammers convince families that paying them — often in untraceable cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin or Dogecoin — will allow them to speed up admissions and receive a favorable report for court proceedings. Victims are directed to convert cash at cryptocurrency ATMs and then exchange it at local dispensaries or CBD shops that act as check-cashing locations for laundering the money.According to LaBoon, at least four families have lost over $10,000 to this scheme so far.Country Road Recovery Center has reported the scam to local and federal authorities, who are actively investigating. If you or someone you know has been targeted by this fraud:Do not send any money.Do not provide personal information.Notify local law enforcement.Report the incident to Country Road Recovery Center immediately by emailing andrew.laboon@pathwaysrc.com.“We’re taking this incredibly seriously,” LaBoon adds. “We are working to ensure that no more families fall victim to this sophisticated scam.”For more information or to verify any communications from Country Road Recovery Center, please contact Drew LaBoon at andrew.laboon@pathwaysrc.com.About Country Road Recovery CenterCountry Road Recovery Center is dedicated to helping men and women find the road to recovery from substance use disorders and mental and behavioral health challenges. Our residential campus in Tecumseh, OK, features 135 acres of safety, serenity, stability, and world-class substance use disorder treatment. Featuring a specialized veterans addiction treatment program and customized treatment plans for each individual resident, Country Road is an in-network provider for ambetter, Blue Cross Blue Shield, brighthealth, Cigna, Friday Health Plans, HealthChoice, Humana, Humana Military, Medica, Meritain Health, Optum, ProviDRs Care, the VA, and accepts other insurances. For more information visit www.countryroadrc.com

