Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,606 in the last 365 days.

LA Superior Court launches initiative to reform juvenile justice system

(Subscription required) Los Angeles County Superior Court has teamed with juvenile justice leaders to evaluate its juvenile system, aiming to highlight strengths and address shortcomings under the guidance of Supervising Judge Miguel Espinoza.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

LA Superior Court launches initiative to reform juvenile justice system

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more