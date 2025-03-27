'Here to Stay': Judges at Legalweek Panel Say AI Is Not Going Anywhere, But Lawyers Need to Manage Risk

(Subscription required) “We all need to be checking our work,” U.S. Magistrate Judge Allison Goddard of the Southern District of California said at a panel at Legalweek 2025. “I think as the tools get better, we might get more complacent.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.