Trout Are on The Way to Your Favorite North Georgia Waterways

Gainesville, Ga.

Trout stocking trucks are rolling right now to stock your favorite North Georgia waterways. When is your next fishing trip?

It has been a long winter, but spring is here and thanks to the long-standing partnership between the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resource Division (GADNR WRD) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS), anglers can look forward to another great year of trout fishing.

“The last week of March is the beginning of regular weekly trout stockings from now until Labor Day. We have four trout hatcheries and nine trout transport trucks that will be busy dispersing 50,000 trout across North Georgia,” said WRD Trout Stocking Coordinator, John Lee Thomson. “The spring is the best time of year for trout fishing in Georgia. Streams are cold and flows are usually good, add in these weekly stockings and high catch rates are easily achievable.”

Popular waterbodies that receive regular trout stockings include Rock Creek in Fannin County and Dicks Creek in Lumpkin County on the Chestatee Wildlife Management Area. Additionally, Holly Creek in Murray County, Johns Creek in Floyd County and the Tallulah River in Rabun County receive heavy trout stockings and are great places for novices to try and catch their first trout.

Stockings Unavailable: Panther Creek in Stephens County, a frequent recipient of trout stockings, is currently unavailable (as of 3/26/25) due to a road washout. Additionally, planned trout stockings on Warwoman WMA are currently cancelled due to an ongoing wildfire in area.

The daily limit is eight trout on general regulation trout waters. Anglers are reminded to respect private property rights along streams flowing through private lands, and to obtain permission before fishing on private property.

Get info online! Information on trout fishing and stocking is readily available online. You can even sign up for a weekly trout stocking email at GeorgiaWildlife.com/Fishing/Trout.

HOW TO SUPPORT TROUT MANAGEMENT IN GEORGIA

Georgia anglers can support fisheries conservation and trout management several ways:

Buy a Fishing License: Did you know that your license purchase allows the Georgia WRD to continue to do important research, maintain and operate public fishing areas and more? Purchase a Georgia license online at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com.

Buy a License Plate: Purchasing a Trout License Plate supports Georgia's trout conservation and management programs. These efforts positively impact trout production, stocking and stream restoration throughout north Georgia. More info at GeorgiaWildlife.com/licenseplates.

For more information, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/Fishing/Trout or call (770) 535-5498. For statewide fishing news, check out our blog report every Friday at GeorgiaWildlife.blog/category/fishing.