Arianna Goss, Keshaav Krishnaa Pothapur win 2025 CAHME/Quint Studer Scholarship for Excellence in Healthcare Mentorship

Arianna Goss accepting the 2025 CAHME/Quint Studer Scholarship Award for Excellence in Healthcare Mentorship Keshaav Pothapur accepting the 2025 CAHME/Quint Studer Scholarship Award for Excellence in Healthcare Mentorship

These students are integral to driving meaningful change in the field and support CAHME's mission to advance the quality of healthcare management education.” — Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME

SPRING HOUSE , PA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congratulations to Arianna Goss, a Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) Candidate at Saint Louis University and Keshaav Krishnaa Pothapur, a Master of Healthcare Administration (MHA) Candidate at Cornell University who have been awarded the 2025 CAHME/Quint Studer Scholarship for Excellence in Healthcare Mentorship.

These scholarships recognizes students enrolled in CAHME accredited programs who demonstrate exceptional potential to innovate and drive meaningful change in healthcare. The awards were presented during the 10th Annual CAHME Awards Ceremony at the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) Congress on Healthcare Leadership on March 23, 2025.

“Arianna was chosen for her remarkable versatility through her work with vulnerable populations, including rural health communities, the elderly, children with developmental disabilities, and those with complex medical needs. She seamlessly adapts across diverse healthcare settings and demonstrates cultural humility and eagerness to learn from others. She has established formal mentorships with a few of the first-year cohort members and offers support for prospective students,” said Quint Studer, Founder and Partner of Healthcare Plus Solutions Group.

“I am honored to have nominated Arianna for the CAHME/Quint Studer Scholarship for Excellence in Healthcare Mentorship. Arianna exemplifies exceptional leadership and mentorship through her efforts to foster growth, education, and development among her peers. As president of the Student Association of Health Management and Policy, where she represents both MHA and MPH students, Arianna supports learning opportunities that prepare her fellow students for success in their chosen career fields. Arianna led SLU’s team for the UAB Case Competition, a testament to her leadership, resilience and determination,” said Dr. Kimberly Enard, PhD, MBA, MSHA, FACHE, MHA Program Director at Saint Louis University.

“Keshaav was chosen for his determination to help his peers grow. He nurtures critical thinking, encourages questions, and creates a supportive learning environment where peers feel empowered. Whether through formal roles like serving on the Sloan Admissions Committee or informal peer support, Keshaav consistently fosters a collaborative learning environment,” said Quint Studer, Founder and Partner of Healthcare Plus Solutions Group.

“I am honored to have nominated Keshaav for the CAHME/Quint Studer Scholarship for Excellence in Healthcare Mentorship. Keshaav's leadership roles, including president of the Sloan Healthcare Student Association (leading our case competition) and chair of the Sloan Colloquium speaker series, showcase his ability to inspire and guide peers. His initiative in creating a new course on ambulatory surgical center management demonstrates his commitment to expanding educational opportunities for fellow students,” said Dr. Michael Richards, PhD, MD, MPH, MHA Program Director at Cornell University.

“CAHME scholarship recipients are a testament to the dedication of students who represent the future of healthcare leadership. These awards honor individuals who not only excel academically but also show an unwavering commitment to driving meaningful change in healthcare through innovation and advocacy,” said Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME.

“I am truly honored to have been chosen for the CAHME/Quint Studer Scholarship for Excellence in Healthcare Mentorship. This award is significant to me, as it represents the incredible mentorship I’ve received from strong, inspiring women who have shaped my journey, which I have passed on to my mentees. As a first-generation graduate student, this scholarship provides critical support as I complete my studies and transition into my career,” said Arianna Goss, MHA Candidate at Saint Louis University and 2025 CAHME Award Recipient.

“I am truly privileged to have been chosen for the CAHME/Quint Studer Scholarship for Excellence in Healthcare Mentorship. This award affirms the transformative role of mentorship in healthcare and strengthens my resolve to drive meaningful change in hospital administration, with a focus on process improvement, operations, and health equity. As I continue my MHA studies at Cornell University, this scholarship inspires hope and propels me toward creating equitable, effective healthcare systems,” said Keshaav Krishnaa Pothapur, MHA Candidate at Cornell University and 2025 CAHME Award Recipient.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has advanced the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 157 programs in over 40 states, territories, and provinces throughout the United States, Canada, and other countries. CAHME Accreditation is the benchmark for students and employers alike that ensures that students are well prepared to lead in healthcare management.

About the CAHME/Quint Studer Excellence in Healthcare Mentorship Scholarship Award

Recognizes graduate students in CAHME Accredited or Certified programs who exemplify the values of Quint Studer by demonstrating exceptional skills in educating, mentoring, and tutoring other students or members of the public in the healthcare field. This scholarship represents the impact of effective education and mentorship on shaping the future of healthcare leadership and honors students who have dedicated themselves to fostering growth and development in their peers.

Named after Quint Studer, a revered figure in healthcare leadership and education, this award recognizes the significance of imparting knowledge and nurturing the next generation of healthcare professionals.

About Saint Louis University, MHA Program

Saint Louis University's nationally ranked Master of Health Administration program prepares students to be leaders in a variety of health care organizations such as hospitals, health systems, insurance companies, pharmacy-benefit management organizations, consulting firms and physician organizations.

SLU has been a pioneer in health management education since 1947. A leader in developing competency-based and practice-integrated education, our spirit of innovation endures as we continually develop new options for students to explore health administration. Join us in continuing this mission of excellence in teaching, research and service for the next 75 years.

About the Sloan MHA Program at Cornell University

The MHA is a degree that positions you to become a leader because of the knowledge and skills you will develop in management and leadership, health care systems, health policy and public heath. You will be equipped to manage in a variety of health care settings — including hospitals, long-term care organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and government agencies —with an emphasis on quality, access, efficiency, and innovation. The MHA is a versatile degree. Graduates enter the job market equipped with advanced expertise in finance, accounting and marketing, and a comprehensive understanding of the health care industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.