EXTECH/Exterior Technologies Celebrates 50 Years in Business

EXTECH Exterior Technologies is Celebrating Fifty Years

Fifty years in, we’re still pushing boundaries. Every project is a chance to innovate, collaborate, and create something extraordinary.” — Kevin Smith, AIA, President at EXTECH

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EXTECH/Exterior Technologies, Inc. , a leader in architectural exterior façade and daylighting products and systems, is proud to announce its 50th Anniversary year in business.Over the years, EXTECH has been awarded over 20 patents and has created many unique systems to serve the breadth of industries and applications. From daylighting systems and suspended ceiling panels to wind-driven kinetic wall systems and custom facades, the innovation that inspired the founding of EXTECH lives on. From iconic buildings on major college campuses, Times Square, and landmark buildings in communities across America, EXTECH products have led the way.EXTECH/Exterior Technologies, Inc. was formed in 1975 as a subsidiary of Voegele Company, a family-owned and operated roofing business in Pittsburgh, PA. Originally, EXTECH was known as Industrial Air and Light, Inc. The company primarily made industrial windows, skylight systems, and products used in the contracting work done by Voegele Co.The first products to market were industrial windows – one sliding window and the other top-hinged. After receiving patents for both, EXTECH began manufacturing fiberglass panel daylighting systems, which led to the company's exclusive and advanced technological shift to architectural polycarbonate panels."We believe adopting new technologies is essential to creating superior product design, and we pledge to deliver our best work through on-site fabrication, constant education, and close client partnership," said Kevin Smith, AIA, President at EXTECH. Smith continued, "But what makes the technology and materials come to life is the collaborative, creative approach vital to producing beautiful, functional, and healthy designs. Working alongside owners, architects, contractors, and other highly skilled and talented professionals to impact the built environment is both humbling and satisfying." View a gallery of the stunning and often iconic projects where EXTECH has played a part."Fifty years is a milestone to be sure," said Smith. "But to us, it always feels like we're on the brink of something new and exciting. The design and construction world is always evolving. EXTECH plans to continue the forefront," he said.###About EXTECH/Exterior Technologies, Inc.Since its inception in 1975, EXTECH/Exterior Technologies, Inc. has been at the forefront of architectural innovation, specializing in translucent walls, windows, skylights, canopies, and façade systems that blend aesthetics with functionality. With over 20 pioneering exterior systems under our belt, we've revolutionized daylighting and building envelope solutions across a diverse spectrum of sectors. Our work, prominently featured in iconic locales like New York's Times Square, showcases our commitment to excellence and innovation. Our recent achievements include prestigious awards and critical acclaim for our collaborative designs and eco-friendly approaches. Operating from our Pittsburgh headquarters, EXTECH serves a nationwide clientele, continually pushing the envelope of architectural design. Discover more about our cutting-edge solutions by contacting us at 800-500-8083, via email at info@extechinc.com, or by visiting our website at extechinc.com.EXTECH ContactVictoria Scanlon, Marketing ManagerEXTECH/Exterior Technologies, Inc.412-781-0991 ext. 206vscanlon@extechinc.com

