Wilson MD Aesthetics + Wellness Announces Grand Opening Celebration for Newly Remodeled Aesthetics Suite

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilson MD Aesthetics + Wellness is excited to announce the Grand Opening of their newly remodeled aesthetics suite on Friday, April 11. This transformation brings a fresh, modern, and luxurious environment designed with your comfort and ultimate wellness experience in mind. With exciting new treatments and services, this event marks the beginning of a new era for Wilson MD Aesthetics + Wellness—and you're invited to be part of it!"Beautiful, calming, classy, clean—and welcoming. These are the words to describe our new aesthetics office. Come into our space and enjoy our wonderful services, performed by experienced and talented staff who will pamper and indulge you. You deserve it." – Dr. Deborah WilsonGrand Opening Celebration – Friday, April 11Time is running out to reserve your spot at this exclusive event! Be the first to experience the beautifully redesigned office and enjoy access to exciting new treatments, including:-An exclusive first look at the stunning new space-Education about new treatments, including the FDA-approved Folix by Lumenis for hair restoration and PRISMA , a groundbreaking combination of Intense Pulsed Light (IPL), Radio Frequency (RF), and Electro Muscle Stimulation (EMS) that targets aging concerns such as muscle tone, laxity, and skin clarity-Special grand opening promotions and discounts, available only during the event-An opportunity to meet our expert team and learn more about how we can help you look and feel amazingSpots are limited for this exciting event, so don't wait—reserve your place today and take advantage of this unique opportunity! CLICK HERE to RSVP to this exciting event!About Wilson MD Aesthetics + Wellness:Founded by Dr. Deborah Wilson in 2015, Wilson MD Aesthetics + Wellness is dedicated to offering medical spa treatments while maintaining a focus on individualized care. As a medical practice, we listen to our patients and create customized treatment plans that address their specific needs and goals. Education and empowerment are the pillars of our practice, and we combine state-of-the-art technology with compassionate care to deliver exceptional results. At Wilson MD Aesthetics + Wellness, we believe in helping our patients live confidently in their skin.

