Nearly $50M Available Through ConnectALL Municipal Program

Governor Kathy Hochul today highlighted the launch of Phase 4 of New York State’s Municipal Infrastructure Program (MIP) Request for Applications, making nearly $50 million available to support broadband infrastructure projects across the state. MIP connects unserved and underserved communities to high-speed internet through open-access and publicly controlled broadband infrastructure. To date, ConnectALL has awarded over $240 million, enabling the construction of almost 2,400 miles of fiber and connecting nearly 100,000 locations statewide. The new Phase 4 Application expands the program to nearly $300 million, drawing on funds from the US Department of Treasury Capital Projects Fund.

“Reliable, affordable high-speed internet is no longer a luxury — it's a necessity for New Yorkers to fully participate in our modern economy and society,” Governor Hochul said. “Through the ConnectALL initiative, we are making historic investments to ensure every New Yorker has access to the digital tools they need to succeed. Phase 4 of the Municipal Infrastructure Program builds on our ongoing efforts to address broadband gaps in areas that have been overlooked and underserved by traditional internet service providers.”

Empire State Development President, CEO, and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “The Municipal Infrastructure Program represents a transformative approach to broadband deployment that puts communities in the driver's seat. By supporting public ownership of broadband infrastructure and open-access networks, we're creating sustainable solutions that increase competition, lower costs, and ensure better service for New Yorkers.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Broadband is a necessity not a luxury, a utility as vital as electricity for success in our modern economy to ensure people have access to healthcare, jobs, business development and education. I’m proud to deliver nearly $50 million in federal funding directly from the American Rescue Plan I led to passage that municipalities across New York can apply for to help underserved rural communities install the broadband infrastructure needed to close the digital divide and connect more homes and businesses to high-speed internet. I thank Governor Hochul for putting these federal dollars to work bringing affordable, high-speed internet to families across New York.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Broadband infrastructure is a necessity of the American economy, driving digital literacy, expanding educational and professional opportunities, and fueling economic growth. The ConnectALL initiative is a transformative investment in this critical public infrastructure, equipping New York State with the resources needed to expand affordable broadband access to underserved communities and unlock new digital opportunities for its residents. I am proud to see federal funding being used for this project and fully support the implementation of Phase 4.”

State Senator Kristen Gonzalez said, “The Municipal Infrastructure Program provides broadband access for so many of our communities that are underserved, isolated, and that need these connections. I want to thank the governor for being committed to expanding high-speed internet access and investing in our public infrastructure.”

Assemblymember Steve Otis said, “This nearly $50 million investment in municipal broadband infrastructure projects is great news for building on ConnectALL’s success in addressing gap areas in our broadband system. Governor Hochul has made New York a leader in addressing broadband gaps and addressing inequities that deprive areas of the high-speed technology access that every New Yorker deserves. The new funding will enable us to meet the needs of businesses, families, and all those needing connection to the digital world most take for granted.”

New York State Association of Counties President Benjamin Boykin II said, "This program has been an important tool for counties working to bridge the digital divide and ensure that all New Yorkers — regardless of where they live — have access to reliable, high-speed internet. This latest phase of funding is another important step toward closing connectivity gaps and will enable counties to continue investing in the critical broadband infrastructure that supports economic growth, education, and public safety. We commend Governor Hochul for her continued leadership in expanding broadband access across New York State."

New York State Conference of Mayors Executive Director Barbara J. Van Epps said, “The expansion of the ConnectALL Municipal Infrastructure Program is a tremendous opportunity for cities and villages across New York to invest in broadband infrastructure that directly serves their communities. Reliable, high-speed internet is essential for economic growth, housing opportunities, workforce development, and access to government services. By supporting publicly controlled broadband projects, this funding empowers local governments to bridge the digital divide, particularly in unserved and underserved communities. We encourage our members to take advantage of this critical resource and apply for Phase 4 funding.”

New York Association of Towns Executive Director Christopher A. Koetzle said, “NYAOT applauds the continued investment in broadband infrastructure through the ConnectALL Municipal Infrastructure Program. Expanding this vital program to nearly $300 million underscores the state’s commitment to closing the digital divide in New York’s unserved and underserved communities. Reliable, high-speed internet is essential for economic development, education, and public services — and empowering towns to make these connections ensures lasting benefits for all New Yorkers.”

Phase 4 of the Municipal Infrastructure Program will build on the Governor’s State of the State commitment to establish the Excelsior Broadband Network to build and connect a network of public broadband assets across the state. The first component of the Excelsior Broadband Network will be a new fiber line that runs the full length of the New York Thruway, which will improve high speed internet and reliable cell phone service across the state. The MIP grants will continue to prioritize unserved and underserved areas and increase opportunities for service providers to reach all corners of the state.

Applications open today, March 27, with a deadline of April 25. Interested parties must submit applications through the New York State Consolidated Funding Application (CFA) Portal here. Detailed information on eligibility and program requirements is available here.

Governor Hochul’s ConnectALL Initiative

Governor Hochul has made expanding broadband access a cornerstone of her administration's efforts to create a more equitable New York. Through the ConnectALL initiative, New York State is investing $1 billion to transform the state's digital infrastructure, enhance competition among providers, and ensure that every New Yorker has access to reliable, affordable high-speed internet.

To date, ConnectALL has overseen the successful launch and implementation of several programs to advance broadband access, including: