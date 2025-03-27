Paving the Way for Mangrove Conservation in Indonesia: Bryan Sinatra

The UNITAR programme, supported by the Government and People of Japan, aimed to provide agents of change from Asian and Pacific Island countries with the skills, knowledge and capacity to enhance climate, environmental, economic, food and maritime security. It also sought to establish a coordination mechanism across the Indo-Pacific. It began with an online phase, in which over 900 participants learned about blue economy, ocean governance, maritime, environment, climate and food security.

Bryan’s exceptional performance earned him a spot in the second phase of the programme: the regional workshop in Jakarta in September 2024. Around 80 participants from 12 Asian countries joined the workshop, where they engaged in expert-led lectures, group work and mentoring sessions.

One of the highlights was a study tour in Tangerang, where the participants visited the Urban Aquaculture Site. There, Bryan observed how the local community promoted tourism through mangrove-based products. What he saw inspired him. Bryan and his NGO team brainstormed extensively before developing mangrove-based baked goods. Beyond being a healthy and appealing product, these treats serve as a powerful tool to raise public awareness about the vital role of mangroves in environmental protection.