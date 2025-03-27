Submit Release
COMMENT PERIOD ANNOUNCED FOR POTENTIAL COURT COMMISSIONER

Posted: March 27, 2025

Salt Lake City, Utah — The Third District Commissioner nominating committee submits the following names for public comment: Renee Blocher, Dustin Hardy, Aliisa Leon.  Anyone wishing to make a comment regarding the following in relation to the potential appointment of the Commissioner position may do so within the next 10 days by sending an email to markp@utcourts.gov.

