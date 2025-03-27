Elevator, New Co-Warehousing Community in Des Moines, Opens April 1 to Support Small Businesses

Elevator's Des Moines location features colorful, inspirational murals that reflect its vibrant community spirit.

Innovative co-warehousing space opens Des Moines location offering flexible space, logistics support and community for entrepreneurs with physical products.

The overwhelmingly positive response we've received confirms that Des Moines entrepreneurs are eager for flexible, supportive environments that address their unique challenges.” — Shannon Lerda, Co-Founder and President

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elevator , the innovative co-warehousing concept that reimagines workspace solutions for entrepreneurs with physical products, will officially open its doors at its new Des Moines location on Tuesday, April 1st. Located on 12th and Mulberry Street just two blocks from the iconic Pappajohn Sculpture Park, this marks Elevator's second location following its successful Omaha location that is now home to over 100 businesses and 300+ members.A Soft Launch celebration will be held April 1st from 4-6pm, featuring guided tours of the space, networking opportunities, gourmet charcuterie boards, and champagne toasts to commemorate this milestone. No RSVP is required for this community celebration.Elevator will also host a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on May 16th. This community-wide celebration will be open to the public and feature live music, food, drinks, and networking opportunities. Attendees can expect a festive atmosphere with activities designed to showcase the vibrant entrepreneurial community that Elevator fosters."We're thrilled to open our doors in Des Moines and create a vibrant hub where small businesses can access the space, resources, and community they need to thrive," said Shannon Lerda, Co-Founder and President. "The overwhelmingly positive response we've received confirms that Des Moines entrepreneurs are eager for flexible, supportive environments that address their unique challenges."The Des Moines location embodies the energy and collaborative spirit of the city's vibrant business district. Members enjoy month-to-month flexible terms, daily carrier pickups from UPS, FedEx, and USPS, access to warehouse equipment, fully-equipped meeting spaces, high-speed internet, and a thriving entrepreneurial community – all included in one simple membership with no long-term commitment.Pre-opening membership discounts are available until April 1st. Entrepreneurs interested in joining this growing community can book a tour at www.elevatorspaces.com/tour to secure their spot before these limited-time offers expire.About ElevatorFounded in 2021 by Shannon and Emiliano Lerda, Elevator combines co-working and warehousing in a unique co-warehousing model designed for small businesses with physical goods. From micro-warehouse units to private offices, flexible spaces, logistics support, access to capital, and a thriving entrepreneurial community, Elevator is a hub for small business growth. Inspired by their own e-commerce journey, the Lerdas created Elevator to empower small businesses within a collaborative, resource-rich environment. Discover more at www.elevatorspaces.com

