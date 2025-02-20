Elevator Expands to Kansas City, Bringing Its Co-Warehousing Model to Local Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs

Future Elevator Location in North Kansas City off Burlington Street

Elevator is expanding to Kansas City, offering flexible co-warehousing and office spaces designed for small businesses, entrepreneurs, and e-commerce brands.

Our first location showed that small businesses need flexible, supportive spaces to grow. We’re excited to bring this model to Kansas City and help local entrepreneurs thrive.” — Shannon Lerda, Co-Founder of Elevator

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elevator , a co-warehousing and community concept, is expanding to Kansas City, backed by $1.6 million in new equity financing. Following the success of its Omaha and Des Moines locations, Elevator’s Kansas City site will open in the heart of North Kansas City, across the street from Callsign Brewing and just a few blocks from Chicken N Pickle. This expansion aims to provide Kansas City-based businesses with the space, resources, and connections they need to grow.Elevator combines co-working with warehousing, offering entrepreneurs time and cost-saving efficiencies to scale their operations. Flexible month-to-month memberships include micro-warehouse units, private offices, and co-working spaces. Members can easily adapt their space needs as they grow without the burden of long-term leases.“Our first location has proven that small businesses are seeking flexible, supportive environments that address their unique challenges,” said Shannon Lerda, Co-Founder and President. “We’re excited to bring this model to Kansas City and help local entrepreneurs grow and thrive in this incredible community.”Elevator’s new location will be a growth catalyst for the region’s makers, entrepreneurs, and small businesses. The site offers logistics support, access to capital, and a robust network of mentors and entrepreneurs. “We’ve learned that building a strong community is key to our success,” added Emiliano Lerda, Co-Founder and CEO. “It’s what sets Elevator apart and creates value for our members.”In addition to space and logistical resources, Elevator members benefit from educational programming and connections with key community partners. Kansas City’s rich history of entrepreneurship and a dynamic small business ecosystem makes it the perfect fit for Elevator’s next chapter."I'm super excited for the addition of Elevator to the KC entrepreneurship community. I believe they fill an obvious void in the market. Also, after meeting their team, it's clear they are community builders that will help energize and connect the ecosystem,” said Adam Arrendondo, serial entrepreneur and KC ecosystem builder.To join the Kansas City Elevator waitlist and receive the Founding Member discount, go to www.elevatorspaces.com/kansas-city About ElevatorFounded in 2021 by Shannon and Emiliano Lerda, Elevator combines co-working and warehousing in a unique co-warehousing model designed for small businesses with physical goods. From micro-warehouse units to private offices, flexible spaces, logistics support, access to capital, and a thriving entrepreneurial community, Elevator is a hub for small business growth. Inspired by their own e-commerce journey, the Lerdas created Elevator to empower small businesses within a collaborative, resource-rich environment. Discover more at www.elevatorspaces.com

