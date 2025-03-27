Global Technology Services Company Great Place To Work Badge MethodHub MethodHub India Head Quarters MethodHub Mohali Center MethodHub Chennai Center

MethodHub Software Limited Earns Great Place To Work® Certification, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Employee Well-Being and Workplace Excellence

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MethodHub Software Limited, a global technology services company specializing in digital transformation, cloud services, and IT consulting, is proud to announce its certification as a Great Place To Work . This prestigious recognition is based entirely on feedback from employees, who have affirmed the organization’s commitment to building a high-trust and inclusive workplace culture.According to the survey results, 89% of employees at MethodHub Software Limited agree that it is a Great Place To Work, exceeding several benchmarks within the industry.The average score across all statements was 84%, reflecting employees’ strong belief in the company’s leadership, values, and people-centric policies. While certain categories received ratings between 68% and 76%, the leadership team views this as an opportunity to further enhance initiatives that strengthen employee engagement and satisfaction.One of the standout highlights from the survey was the perception of safety and inclusivity in the workplace. 94% of employees stated that they feel safe at MethodHub, emphasizing the company’s commitment to fostering a secure and respectful environment for all. Gender inclusivity also received high marks, with 95% of female employees and 86% of male employees affirming that MethodHub is a Great Place To Work“We are honored to receive this recognition. This certification is a testament to the values we uphold as an organization—trust, respect, fairness, and teamwork. We believe that investing in our people and their well-being creates a positive effect that extends to our clients, partners, and communities, said Jayaramakrishnan, Chairman of MethodHub Software Limited.“I see great employee connect and genuine care and concern with which MethodHub HR relates to employees. The percentage numbers on most categories are way above those typically seen in small to mid-size companies. Programs have not just been useful, they have been well-explained to employees across locations” said Aho Bilam, CEO and Director at MethodHub Software Limited.The Great Place To WorkCertification is one of the most coveted employer recognition programs worldwide, based on rigorous, data-driven methodology. It assesses employees' experiences and evaluates organizational culture across key dimensions such as trust, pride, and camaraderie.At MethodHub Software Limited, creating an environment where employees feel valued, empowered, and motivated is not just a priority—it’s part of the company’s DNA. Over the years, the organization has introduced several employee-centric programs focused on learning and development, diversity and inclusion, and work-life balance. The leadership team remains committed to enhancing these programs based on the feedback received in the survey.About MethodHub Software LimitedMethodHub Software Limited is a global IT services and solutions company headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The company specializes in cloud transformation, digital services, data analytics, and IT consulting across industries such as healthcare, finance, and retail. With a growing team of highly skilled professionals, MethodHub is dedicated to delivering innovative technology solutions that drive business success for its clients worldwide.For more information, visit www.methodhub.in and please contact -

