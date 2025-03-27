Ali Brown, President/Partner of PRETTYBIRD and Ventureland, to Chair NYF Advertising Awards Film Craft Executive Jury

Film Craft Executive Jury Features 13 Industry Leaders and Advertising Innovators

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Festivals Advertising Awards proudly announces the 2025 NYF Advertising Awards Film Craft Executive Jury For 2025, New York Festivals has assembled a distinguished panel of production executives from acclaimed film production companies and advertising agencies. These industry leaders will thoughtfully evaluate the shortlisted Film Craft entries, selected by NYF’s online Shortlist Jury, to determine the most outstanding work of the year.Ali Brown, President/Partner of the award-winning production company PRETTYBIRD and Academy Award-nominated creative studio Ventureland, brings her expansive industry expertise and keen eye for storytelling to her role as Film Craft Executive Jury Chair. Under her leadership, PRETTYBIRD’s work, and roster continue to earn global recognition, securing top honors across prestigious competitions. With this discerning perspective, she will guide the jury in selecting work that exemplifies the highest standards of craft, innovation, and cinematic excellence in advertising.“When Scott asked me to be Film Craft Jury Chair I was honored. I see his commitment and passion to put this festival on the map, expanding beyond the boundaries of NY while firmly maintaining its roots. I love the juries he assembles each year and am excited to be in the room with them again this year. I’m hoping that with the emphasis on craft, we’ll see work which relies less on tricks and tools, and more on the brains who are behind them. Less jazz hands, more pirouette.” –2025 Film Craft Executive Jury Chair, Ali Brown, President/Partner, PRETTYBIRD and Ventureland, USA2025 New York Festivals Advertising Awards Film Craft Executive JuryFilm Craft Chair: Ali Brown, President/Partner, PRETTYBIRD and Ventureland, USA• Pedro Becker – Director, Papaki, Brazil• Rit Botrof – EVP, Executive Creative Director, Leo, USA• Camila De Biaggi – Executive Producer, Banquet VFX, USA• Caleb Dewart – Managing Director, hungryman, USA• John Doris – Head of Production, Omnicom Production NY, USA• Sara Eolin – Partner & Executive Producer, Tinygiant, USA• Thom Glover – Founder/CCO, American Haiku, USA• Steve Horn – Executive Creative Director, Translation, USA• Joy Kilpatrick – Director, PrettyBird, USA• James McPherson – Chief Production Officer, GREY, USA• Brenda Morrison – Head of Production - NY & Miami, David, USA• Lora Schulson – Head of Production, 72andSunny, USA• Matthew Woodhams-Roberts – Partner and Chief Creative Officer, Special US, USA“What an honor—with Ali Brown at the helm and a brilliant jury of this caliber selecting the best of the best for NYF’s Advertising Awards Film Craft competition, the work that truly 'shows us something we haven’t seen' will rise to the top,” said Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals. “This distinguished panel, representing a dynamic mix of creative visionaries, production leaders, and industry innovators, brings a wealth of expertise across film, production, and storytelling. Their dedication to the craft and collective experience in shaping groundbreaking work equip them with the insight to identify and celebrate creative excellence.”The Film Craft Executive Jury will convene in mid-May in New York City at the offices of GREY NY, as part of their 2025 NYF Advertising Awards competition sponsorship.All entries into the 2025 NYF Advertising Awards competition will be judged by 300+ members of NYF’s Shortlist Jury, 2025 Executive Jury , and specialty Executive Juries, including Film Craft, Design, PR, and the soon to be announced Future Now panel. These renowned panels, made up of prominent global creative minds, will collectively select the World’s Best AdvertisingThe official deadline to enter the 2025 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is April 25, 2025. For more info on categories, rules and regulations or to enter visit https://home.nyfadvertising.com/ About New York Festivals:New York FestivalsCelebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME AwardsNYF HealthRadio AwardsTV & Film AwardsEntries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to www.newyorkfestivals.com

