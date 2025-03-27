Concierge Auctions Announces New Ambassadors to Esteemed Agent Advisory Board of the Industry’s Top Agents and Brokers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions, the world’s largest luxury real estate auction house, is pleased to announce the addition of three new esteemed real estate professionals to its global Agent Advisory Board: Dawn McKenna of Coldwell Banker, Malia Cox Nobrega of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, and Gregg Lynn of Sotheby's International Realty - San Francisco Brokerage. The Board serves as a strategic think tank for luxury real estate, uniting top agents and brokers to analyze market trends, share innovative marketing strategies, and provide guidance on Concierge Auctions’ partnerships and product. With extensive experience in high-end real estate and a deep understanding of the luxury auction process, these industry leaders bring a proven track record of success with Concierge Auctions.

“Our Agent Advisory Board is instrumental in shaping our strategies and ensuring we continue to deliver unparalleled service to luxury agents and their clients. Every one of them brings an exceptional level of expertise and success in the luxury market,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions.

McKenna founded and leads one of America’s most successful and sought-after luxury real estate teams, the Dawn McKenna Group (DMG). With over $5.5 billion in combined career sales, McKenna’s team operates from offices in Naples, Florida; Hinsdale and Chicago’s North Shore, Illinois; Harbor Country, Michigan; Lake Geneva, Wisconsin; and Park City, Utah.

Currently ranked among the top 20 Mega Teams by Wall Street Journal RealTrends across all brokerages, DMG holds the No. 1 position in Illinois, the Midwest, Southwest Florida, and Park City, Utah, achieving over $640 million in sales volume in 2024.

Known for her unparalleled work ethic, refined style, and commitment to exceptional service, McKenna has built a trusted network of high-profile clients and industry leaders, establishing DMG as a leader in residential real estate.

"The luxury real estate market is evolving, and sellers and agents need access to the most effective strategies available. Concierge Auctions has mastered the art of bringing high-net-worth buyers and exceptional properties together to accelerate the sale for luxury properties, and I look forward to contributing my insights to further enhance their impact," McKenna shared.

A powerhouse in Vail Valley, Colorado luxury real estate, Nobrega is a regular Top 100 Sotheby’s International Realty agent worldwide, recognized for her unparalleled knowledge of the area and seamlessly blending local expertise, legal acumen, and unparalleled marketing prowess. A Vail Valley native, she graduated at the top of her law class before transitioning into real estate, where her tech-savvy approach and dedication catapulted her to become the No. 1 producing agent in the Vail Valley, the No 14 producing agent in Colorado, and the No. 173 producing agent worldwide in 2023. Nobrega’s achievements include closing a record-breaking $40 million transaction in Edwards, Colorado, earning accolades like the 2015 Outstanding Rookie by Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate. Renowned for her strategic analysis, data-driven insights, and exceptional client care across all price points, Malia delivers hands-on representation that consistently exceeds expectations. Her collaborative approach with developers, her keen market analysis, and her dedication to client success have earned her a reputation as one of the most trusted and respected agents in the region.

“For the right properties, auctions are an exceptional tool for sellers who are truly looking to expedite a sale and achieve the highest and best price. More often than not, I’ve seen properties exceed expectations when the competitive environment of an auction takes shape. No other firm in the industry can compete with Concierge Auctions for the level of exposure for the right client for the right property and their ability to connect high-net-worth buyers with unique, high-value properties,” stated Nobrega. “I’m excited to lend my expertise in luxury resort markets to a platform that is redefining how exclusive properties are sold worldwide.”

Lynn is a renowned luxury real estate expert, ranked by the MLS as the No. 1 agent in San Francisco, California with over $2 billion in sales. Specializing in the city’s most coveted properties, for two decades, he has been the market leader in condominiums and co-ops, consistently ranked among the Top Three Agents in the city by the San Francisco Association of Realtors. ​​​​​​​The Gregg Lynn Team is also consistently ranked in the Top 10 Teams in Sotheby's International Realty's global network. Known for his legendary discretion, proactive approach, Lynn provides an exceptional level of service to high-net-worth clients, including executives from global tech companies and CEOs of Fortune 100 firms, curating and marketing properties to achieve the highest sales prices, setting multiple record-breaking transactions along the way.

"Being part of the Concierge Auctions Agent Advisory Board is an incredible opportunity to collaborate with like-minded professionals who are redefining how luxury properties are sold across the globe. I’m excited to contribute my knowledge of high-end real estate to further elevate the auction model and its value for agents and clients alike," Lynn expressed.

With a deep understanding of high-net-worth clientele and an extensive track record in luxury sales, these new additions to the Board reinforce Concierge Auctions’ commitment to excellence in high-end real estate transactions.

“Tapping the collective knowledge of such an esteemed group of industry trailblazers is a true honor," said Concierge Auctions President Krystal Aeby. "Especially in our business, where relationships, expertise, experience, and progressiveness are everything, each of our Board members represent not only the best of the best in their marketplaces, but are the world’s most accomplished individuals in real estate across the most respective and recognized brands.”

Continuing 2025 Agent Advisory Board members include:

Frank Aazami of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty in Phoenix, Arizona — Aazami has established himself as a master of marketing, real estate, and business development and is recognized among the top 100 Sotheby’s agents nationwide and ranks in the top .0165% of agents nationally across all brokerages. As the principal of Private Client Group, Aazami has led his team to exceptional success, including earning the distinction of being the No. 1 Large Team in Arizona by sales volume and No. 30 for Large Teams in the nation.

Matt Beall of Hawaii Life and Forbes Global Properties in Hawaii — Beall has led Hawaii Life's remarkable growth to become one of the largest and most successful firms across the state, with a team of over 350 professionals and a commitment to community and conservation. Hawaii Life has brokered over $20 Billion in sales in over 20,000 transactions. After starting his career in 1998 and serving as Broker-In-Charge for one of Hawaii's largest companies, Beall co-founded Hawaii Life in 2008. In 2020, he co-founded Forbes Global Properties with Forbes Media, a global network of over 15,000 real estate sales professionals, where he serves as the Chair of the Board.

Paul Benson of Engel & Völkers in Park City, Utah — As the co-founder and CEO of Gestalt Group, Benson leads 55 offices across Utah, California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Washington, and Idaho, specializing in luxury real estate and representing some of the world’s most notable clients. Regularly ranked the No. 1 agent in Utah and worldwide among the entire Engel & Völkers Network, Benson has closed over 3,000 transactions and $2.8 billion in sales.

Kyle Crews of Allie Beth Allman & Associates, A Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate and member of Luxury Portfolio International and Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, in Dallas, Texas — Crews is the President of Allie Beth URBAN and Executive Vice President of Allie Beth Allman & Associates. Known and respected for more than 30 years of developing and implementing successful campaigns both locally and internationally, his industry experience includes real estate and professional services marketing, community relations, and public affairs.

John-Mark Mitchell of Mitchell Forbes Global Properties in Winston-Salem, North Carolina — Mitchell, founder and CEO of Mitchell Forbes Global Properties, has earned his place in the Billionaire’s Club of luxury real estate, becoming the first recipient from North Carolina. With a record of groundbreaking sales, prestigious accolades, and a client roster of elite global figures, Mitchell’s expertise has earned him features in Fortune Magazine, Bravo!, and A&E. He publishes his own magazine, founded a school for luxury real estate, and has successfully closed multiple auctions. His firm is recognized for delivering an unparalleled luxury experience, committed to exceeding clients’ real estate goals through strategic, bespoke service.

John McMonigle of The McMonigle Group in Newport Beach, California — Founder of Agent, Inc., McMonigle is a nationally renowned real estate expert with over $7 billion in sales over 15 years. Frequently featured on major media outlets like The Oprah Winfrey Show, HGTV, and The Wall Street Journal, he is recognized for his industry-leading marketing strategies and deep expertise in luxury real estate development. From 2004 through 2008, The Wall Street Journal named The McMonigle Team the No. 1 real estate team in the world. A former co-founder of Strada Properties and a cast member on Bravo’s Real Estate Wars, John continues to set new standards in high-end real estate advertising and sales.

Billy Nash of Nash Luxury at The Keyes Company, Forbes Global Properties in Palm Beach, Florida — Nash has built a reputation as a seasoned professional and trusted advisor, having spent 22 years working with ultra-high-net-worth clients at some of the largest investment banks in the world. Since obtaining his real estate license in 2016, he has closed hundreds of millions in transactions, earning recognition as one of the top agents in Palm Beach County and ranked in the top 1% of Realtors nationwide. Former host of Selling Mega Mansions on the AWE Network, Nash continues to set the standard for excellence in the luxury market, named the Best Real Estate Agent in Palm Beach County by the Palm Beach Post.

Seth O’Byrne of Compass in San Diego, California — O’Byrne is a recognized leader in luxury real estate, with over $1 billion in sales since 2004 and a reputation for pioneering modern marketing strategies. Named “REALTOR® of the Year” in 2023 by the San Diego Association of Realtors®, “50 Most Influential Business Leaders in San Diego” by the San Diego Daily Transcript, and “40 Under 40” by the San Diego Business Journal. Founder of the O’Byrne Team and featured on HGTV’s Hot Properties, O’Byrne is a major industry influencer, known for his expertise in social media and high-production video marketing. A dedicated philanthropist and Solana Beach resident, he continues to shape the future of real estate while giving back through his global partnership with Giveback Homes.

Kristen Routh-Silberman of Douglas Elliman Real Estate in Las Vegas, Nevada — Routh-Silberman ranks as the No. 1 Luxury Realtor in Las Vegas and Nevada, with over $2 billion in career sales and a reputation for achieving record-breaking prices, including the $25 million sale of Blue Heron’s VM001, the highest-ever residential sale in Las Vegas. Recognized by The Wall Street Journal Real Trends as No. 39 nationally for individual sales volume in 2024, Routh-Silberman’s unmatched expertise has earned her top rankings, including No. 2 in individual sales volume company-wide at Douglas Elliman USA. Her clientele, including the elite of Las Vegas, benefit from her impeccable marketing, discreet service, and ability to break sales records across prestigious neighborhoods.

