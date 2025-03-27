Recruiting Talented Federal Workers

Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the “You’re Hired” campaign to hire federal workers that have been fired by the Trump Administration’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Governor Hochul held a roundtable on March 3 with impacted federal workers and launched “New York Wants You” Billboards in Washington, D.C.’s Union Station and New York’s Moynihan Station. In three weeks, state agencies have received over 1,300 applications, hired 28 former federal workers and interviewed over 100 individuals. So far, over 250 individuals have signed up to attend a career webinar or receive career resources by completing the survey on ny.gov/wewantyou. Additionally, since the launch of the campaign, the State’s Jobs website has been viewed over 4 million times and has had approximately 1.2 million active users, 1 million of which had not previously used the site.

“As the clueless cadre of career killers in Washington signal yet another round of layoffs, it’s clearer than ever that they know nothing about how government works and the tireless employees who keep it running,” Governor Hochul said. “New York values public servants — and that’s why we’ll continue to ensure that talented, experienced federal workers know about our state workforce opportunities and all the resources available to federal workers impacted by layoffs.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “Here in New York, we value civil servants. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, our Department is working hard to connect former federal workers with stable, well-paying civil service careers in New York State. We are proud to offer free services including resume assistance, interview tips, virtual career counseling and more, to all New Yorkers, including former federal workers with a continued interest in public service.”

New York State Department of Civil Service Commissioner Timothy R. Hogues said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, we’ve been searching for the best and brightest in public service, and these numbers prove that there is a wealth of talent interested in becoming servant-leaders for the New York State team. If these displaced workers are not re-employed to perform those important services at the federal level, we will continue to welcome them with open arms, where their skills and abilities will always be appreciated and respected.”

State Senator Robert Jackson said, “When injustice tries to erase dedication, New York responds with opportunity. As Chair of Civil Service & Pensions, I am proud to join Governor Hochul and the Department of Labor in declaring: we do not discard those who served — we uplift them. The ‘You’re Hired’ campaign is more than a hiring effort — it is a commitment to justice, a rallying cry for talent cast aside by a broken system. Experience will not be wasted. Integrity will not be punished. Public service will always have a home in New York. To those dismissed by cruelty disguised as efficiency — we see you, we value you and we welcome you. This is what government looks like when it remembers its duty to the people.”

Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato said, “‘You’re Hired’ is an amazing opportunity for those who want to continue their work in public service — New York will never turn its back on people who want to work in public service. Governor Hochul has opened the door and this initiative is taking the right steps to ensure former federal employees can work in New York State! A career in public service is an amazing opportunity, and through this type of leadership we are filling our vacancies and keeping New York strong!”

The “You’re Hired” Initiative

Governor Hochul announced the “You’re Hired” initiative as an ongoing effort to recruit experienced individuals and attract them to New York State service. The State currently has more than 7,000 job openings that span every part of public service including transportation, health care, technology and a wide variety of other fields. Positions like attorneys, engineers, nurses and IT specialists are among those in demand.

To support impacted federal workers, the State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) is offering free weekly career development webinars with information on support services for workers who have been terminated or expect they will be terminated by the federal government. So far, over 250 individuals have signed up for career services or to attend a webinar.

NYSDOL staff are contacting every person who signs up for career services through ny.gov/wewantyou to offer assistance and information. NYSDOL provides a comprehensive array of no-cost resources for all New Yorkers, including Job search and networking tips, resume assistance and career resources through the Virtual Career Center.

Unemployment insurance may be available for those who reside in New York State. Unemployment Insurance is temporary income for eligible workers who become unemployed through no fault of their own. Those who qualify can receive a weekly benefit payment for a maximum of 26 full weeks during a one-year period. NYSDOL has received nearly 1,000 unemployment claim applications from federal employees since January 25, 2025.

Additionally, the New York State Department of Civil Service (DCS) offers various resources for job seekers including the NY Hiring for Emergency Limited Placement Statewide (NY HELPS) program, the Veterans Temporary Hiring Program, and the Governor’s Program to Hire Individuals and Veterans with Disabilities.