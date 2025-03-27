CFI Trailblazers to Lead Eltropy's EMERGE 2025

Eltropy's EMERGE 2025 Conference, April 22-25

Industry leaders and AI experts will gather in San Francisco April 22-25 for Eltropy’s annual user conference

— Jackie Taque, Chief Experience Officer, Edwards Federal Credit Union

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eltropy, the leading AI-powered conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), today announced an exciting lineup of distinguished industry speakers for its third annual EMERGE conference, taking place April 22-25 at the InterContinental San Francisco.The conference program brings together influential voices from across the community bank and credit union landscape. Building on the success of previous years' events, EMERGE 2025 has become the premier gathering for CFIs looking to strengthen their digital communications and member services. Keynote speakers will include:- Jackie Taque, Chief Experience Officer, Edwards Federal Credit Union- Buddy Bennett, Chief Operating Officer, Cyprus Federal Credit Union- Howard Meller, President and CEO, People First Credit UnionEltropy's expertise will be represented by Saahil Kamath, Head of Product (AI) at Eltropy, and Prasad Shrotri, VP of Solutions at Eltropy, who will share insights on the company's latest AI innovations and implementation strategies."EMERGE has grown into something special – a place where credit unions and community banks come together to share what works," said Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. "The conversations that happen here spark real changes in how financial institutions serve their members."The conference kicks off Tuesday, April 22 with hands-on workshops, including a session on gamifying financial health and a practical AI certification course. Wednesday and Thursday feature keynotes and breakout sessions focused on member service and digital communication strategies. New this year is "Speed Dating with Eltropy Products" – quick-hit demos giving attendees a rapid overview of new tools and capabilities.Additional featured speakers include:- Kate Alter - AVP, Enterprise Applications, TruStone- Sherrie Baker - Consumer Lending Systems Analyst, Chevron Federal Credit Union- Dr. Milind Borkar - Founder and CEO, Illuma- Michael Brine - VP Member Service, TruStone Financial- Xavier Carrillo - VP Collections, UNIFY Financial Credit Union- Jeremy Deamer - Technology Innovation Manager, America First Credit Union- Jesus Garcia - SVP, Chief Experience Officer, OceanAir Federal Credit Union- Mary Hernandez - AVP of Collections, OceanAir Federal Credit Union- Sean Holliday - Product Development Manager, Goldenwest Credit Union- Craig McLaughlin - CEO, Finalytics.ai- Royce Ngiam - Chief Marketing Officer, First City Credit Union- Brittany O'Brien - AVP of Digital Products, Clearview Federal Credit Union- Eryka Ragsdale - VP of Member Services, Credit Union of Texas- Matt Schenk - VP Operational Excellence, Vantage West Credit Union- Shannon Stewart - Collections Manager, Southland Credit Union- Umar Tahir - VP of Marketing, Enterprise Innovation & Digital Assets, LAFCU- Robert White - VP of Operations, Tri County Area Federal Credit Union- Melissa Wrycha - Chief Experience Officer, Park City Credit Union"Being able to talk to and network with other credit unions at EMERGE is invaluable," said Jackie Taque, Chief Experience Officer at Edwards Federal Credit Union, who attended EMERGE 2024. "Sitting around a table, asking 'What are your use cases? How are you using AI?' and tapping into the expertise of super users – that's where the real value lies. Everyone has been great about sharing their experiences and ideas."Community banks and credit unions confirmed for EMERGE 2025 include One Bank of Tennessee, Mid Oregon Credit Union, Lee Bank, TruStone Financial, Tri County Area Federal Credit Union, Oklahoma's Credit Union, among many other CFIs from across the country.The conference will also feature a Fintech Showcase highlighting new technologies in the community financial institution space.EMERGE 2025 welcomes back CUbroadcast's Mike Lawson, who will host his signature StudioLounge for the second consecutive year. The StudioLounge will feature live interviews with CFI leaders and technology experts throughout the conference, bringing key insights and discussions to the broader credit union community.The event is made possible through the support of industry-leading sponsors: Nuvei (Titanium); Origence (Platinum); Illuma, Finalytics.ai, SWIVEL and Temenos (Gold); REPAY (Experiential); as well as Tyfone, AKUVO, Janusea, Casap, IDgo, and Alacriti. Sponsorship opportunities are still available Registration is still open at eltropy.com/emerge-2025, with special offers available for Eltropy clients. Visit the website to secure your spot and learn more.About EltropyEltropy is the leading conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy's platform, CFIs can connect with and service their members and customers anytime, anywhere via Text, SMS, Chat, Video, and Voice — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit eltropy.com.

