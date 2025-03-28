A.D.A.M. Music Project Unleashes Knockout Album Punch Out – Out Now!

Punch Out Album Cover A.D.A.M. Music Project Band Behind the Scenes 'Punch Out' Music Video

A.D.A.M. Music Project Packs a Retro-Gaming Punch with New Album and Star-Studded Music Video, Out Now!

And when you just want an unrelenting, face-smashing battle cry, nothing hits harder than the title track, PUNCH OUT—it’s a sonic knockout that ties it all together.” — Adam DeGraide

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready to step into the ring with A.D.A.M. Music Project as they drop their highly anticipated new album, Punch Out, available everywhere as of March 28, 2025! This electrifying release is a testament to the band’s unstoppable momentum, delivering a sonic uppercut that blends retro gaming nostalgia with cutting-edge musical innovation. Hot on the heels of the album launch, the band premiered the official music video for the focus track “Punch Out” on March 27, 2025, at 9 PM EST on their YouTube channel—a visual masterpiece that leaves viewers awash in bliss and 90s-inspired nostalgia.The focus track, “Punch Out,” takes direct inspiration from the iconic 90s video game Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!!, weaving a high-energy tribute to pixelated pugilism. Sung with powerhouse vocals by Gabe Aranda, the track features a jaw-dropping guitar solo by Dameon Aranda and showcases the brilliant lyrics and composition of Adam DeGraide. It’s a knockout anthem that captures the thrill of the fight and the joy of gaming culture—a perfect encapsulation of what A.D.A.M. Music Project stands for.The PUNCH OUT album features a diverse range of songs, including "Black Heart", inspired by the character 'Diablo' from the video game Diablo, "Two Worlds", drawn from the character 'Shadow' in Sonic the Hedgehog, "Take Until They Break", influenced by 'Team Rocket' from Pokémon, "Killing Machine", written about 'Pathfinder' from Apex Legends, "Killer Bee", inspired by and written about Cammy from Street Fighter, "Back for More", penned about a Smash Bros video game tournament gone bad, "Mind of a Killer", crafted about any video game character killed off in the initial story plot, "Voice of Destiny", composed about Peter Dinklage who voiced the ghost in Destiny 1, "Immortal Machine", created about Shodan from System Shock, "Dig Duggin", written about Dig Dug, and "Bright Lights", a celebration of all video game heroes everywhere.Lead singer Adam DeGraide adds, “PUNCH OUT is hands down one of my favorite albums we’ve created so far. It dives into uncharted territory for songwriting, like the brooding intensity of Black Heart, inspired by the depths of Diablo’s world, the fierce and dynamic Killer Bee capturing Cammy’s spirit, the chaotic frustration of Back for More reflecting a Smash Bros disaster, and the haunting Mind of a Killer exploring early video game deaths, then flips the script entirely with the uplifting energy of Bright Lights which is a positive ‘save the world’ type of anthem for all the video game heroes out there. And when you just want an unrelenting, face-smashing battle cry, nothing hits harder than the title track, PUNCH OUT—it’s a sonic knockout that ties it all together.” The Punch Out music video , premiered last night on March 27, 2025, at 9 PM EST on the band’s YouTube channel, is already generating buzz for its knockout fusion of 90s boxing nostalgia and euphoric rock energy. Shot with an all-encompassing vision of 90s boxing culture, the video pulls no punches—delivering a gritty, retro-styled tribute to the era’s iconic fighters and cinematic legends. Fans will spot cameos from Rocky trilogy favorites Mickey, played with grizzled charm by Adam DeGraide, and Paulie, brought to life by Dameon Aranda’s rough-edged swagger. The ring comes alive with characters straight from Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!!—lead singer Gabe Aranda steps into the gloves of the scrappy underdog Little Mac, while Glass Joe, Bear Hugger, and a fierce Mike Tyson look-alike throw punches in a pixel-perfect nod to the classic game. This nostalgic knockout leaves viewers buzzing with bliss, perfectly complementing the album’s hard-hitting, retro-fueled spirit. Punch Out is out now —stream it, download it, and let A.D.A.M. Music Project take you on a journey through the golden age of gaming with a modern twist. Visit adammusicproject.com for more info, and join the legion of fans cheering on this unstoppable band as they continue to dominate the intersection of music and gaming culture.Since bursting onto the scene in 2022, A.D.A.M. Music Project has become a force to be reckoned with, amassing a devoted global following with over 60 songs inspired by video games, beloved characters, and the vibrant gaming culture that unites fans worldwide. Fueled by gritty riffs, soaring vocals, and thunderous energy, their catalog spans hard rock, metal rock, classic rock, and powerful ballad rock, resonating with gamers and music lovers alike. This unrelenting passion for rock has cemented their status as trailblazers in a genre they’ve boldly carved out for themselves. With each release, the band’s creative evolution and fanbase continue to grow, making Punch Out their most ambitious and celebrated project yet.Fans won’t want to miss what’s next—A.D.A.M. Music Project is hitting the road in 2025 for an epic tour that promises to bring their dynamic sound and infectious energy to stages everywhere. For the latest updates on tour dates and locations, head to their official website and subscribe for exclusive email alerts . This is your chance to experience the band live as they level up from the studio to the stage!

