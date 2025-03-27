Zilis™ Sets A New Standard in Direct Selling with Revolutionary, Transparent NIL Program

Zilis™, a global leader in health and wellness, proudly announces revolutionary and transparent NIL program.

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a bold and revolutionary move for the direct selling industry, Zilis is launching an industry-first Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) program, designed to attract top-tier talent with unprecedented transparency and fairness. This initiative comes on the heels of Zilis' game-changing new compensation plan, which redefines earning potential and levels the playing field for entrepreneurs, influencers, and sales professionals alike.By adopting an NIL model similar to that of the NCAA, Zilis is ensuring that individuals are rewarded not just for sales, but for their leadership, influence, and ability to drive meaningful change. This transparent approach marks a pivotal shift in the direct selling industry, where compensation structures have often lacked openness."This is a defining moment for the direct selling industry," said Angie Thompson, Zilis Founder & CEO. "We are revolutionizing talent recruitment in the direct selling industry by removing outdated barriers and introducing a fully open system where opportunities and recognition are clearly defined, ensuring that merit, authenticity, and hard work are rewarded without hidden agendas."With this first-of-its-kind NIL program, Zilis is taking direct selling into a new era; one that prioritizes honesty, opportunity, and empowerment. This move solidifies the company’s position as an industry leader, challenging traditional norms and setting the standard for the future of direct selling.For more details on the NIL program and how to apply, contact:Luis Caceres, VP Global Sales1+(469)388-2702luis.caceres@zilis.comAbout Zilis™ LLC:As a hybrid social marketing company focused on endocannabinoid system health, Zilis is the creator of hemp-derived products including UltraCell™ technology, a premium CBD oil product derived from hemp. With independent direct sales ambassadors throughout the country, Zilis is at the forefront of the movement to harness the power of hemp, providing tens of thousands of individuals worldwide with high-quality dietary supplements.

