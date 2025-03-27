AI CERTs’ Kara Flanagan Named Among “Leading Women in AI” by THE AI SHOW @ ASU+GSV 2025

Kara Flanagan - Head of Partnerships, AI CERTs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI CERTs™ , a global provider of role-based certifications in artificial intelligence and blockchain, is proud to announce that Kara Flanagan, Head of Partnerships, has been recognized as one of THE AI SHOW @ ASU+GSV’s 2025 Leading Women in AI. This honor celebrates more than 200 outstanding women advancing AI innovation in EdTech, research, and practice.Flanagan was selected as an EdTech honoree, spotlighting her contributions to expanding access to AI and blockchain education through strategic partnerships and ecosystem collaboration.“Kara is a driving force behind our mission to expand global access to AI and blockchain upskilling,” said Russell Sarder, Chairman & CEO of AI CERTs™. “Her leadership and commitment to high-impact collaboration have helped position AI CERTs as a trusted resource for organizations looking to stay competitive in an AI-driven world. We’re thrilled to see her receive this well-deserved recognition.”The recognition is part of a multi-day digital campaign leading up to THE AI SHOW @ ASU+GSV, taking place April 5–7, 2025, in San Diego, California. The event brings together global leaders shaping the future of AI in education, enterprise, and society.“I’m honored to be recognized among so many inspiring women who are helping shape the future of AI,” said Kara Flanagan. “At AI CERTs, we believe AI should be a tool for everyone - not just a select few - and I’m proud to work alongside partners who are making that vision real.”AI CERTs will also be participating in THE AI SHOW @ ASU+GSV as a Gold Sponsor, exhibiting at Booth B9 – HE Zone. Attendees are invited to visit the booth to explore how AI CERTs’ role-based certifications are helping professionals and enterprises close the AI skills gap through hands-on, job-aligned training.About AI CERTs™Headquartered in New York City, AI CERTs™ empowers professionals and organizations through role-based certifications in artificial intelligence and blockchain . Designed in alignment with ISO 17024:2012 standards, AI CERTs’ programs combine real-world application, global relevance, and hands-on learning. With a growing network of global training partners and an expanding portfolio of certifications, AI CERTs is preparing today’s workforce for tomorrow’s digital economy.Learn more at www.aicerts.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.