Collective Action for Water Security in a Changing Climate

By Simangazo Mokale

Water is the one thing we cannot do without, and this precious life-giving source must be protected. South Africa is a water scarce country, and this resource is under threat from factors such as climate change, population growth and rapid urbanisation. It is therefore crucial that we all work towards ensuring water security by protecting and managing our nation’s water resources carefully.

During the recently concluded National Water Week from 20 - 26 March 2025, and especially on World Water Day on 22 March 2025, we paused to reflect on the central nature of water to all life.

This year’s campaign was particularly significant as it aligned with Human Rights Month and International Women’s Day, highlighting the critical role of water as a fundamental human right and its disproportionate impact on women, who often bear the brunt of water scarcity.

During the wider National Water Month campaign in March, the Department of Water and Sanitation participated in a series of activities that promoted water security, sustainable management, and equitable access to clean water and sanitation.

As part of the commemoration, the Minister of Water and Sanitation Minister, Pemmy Majodina, launched the Water Month programme through an oversight visit to the Rand Water Eikenhof Pump Station, Johannesburg, Gauteng.

The pumpstation underwent major maintenance by Rand Water in December last year. The maintenance of the pump station was necessary to correct some of its historical defects and to also increase the flexibility and availability of engine rooms at the pump station.

Interventions such as these are critical in ensuring access to water and sanitation, which is not only a moral imperative but also a prerequisite for sustainable development.

Furthermore, efforts to secure water must be all encompassing and include interventions such as the launch of the Water Sector Anti-Corruption Forum In collaboration with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and other partners. The forum will assist in ensuring greater collaboration and co-operation to address vulnerabilities in the water sector.

Another critical aspect is investment in water infrastructure. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in his 2025 State of the Nation Address that national government would begin working with municipalities to establish professionally managed, ring-fenced utilities to ensure sustained investment and maintenance of water and electricity infrastructure.

He further outlined plans to review the municipal funding model, as many local governments lack a sustainable revenue base. Plans include working with financial institutions and investors to unlock infrastructure financing, along with mobilising private sector expertise and funding.

Plans for the sector were further expanded on during the National Water and Sanitation Indaba held in March 2025, which reaffirmed government’s unwavering commitment to overcoming sectoral challenges and fostering collaboration across all levels of society to build a sustainable water and sanitation sector. The Indaba also served as a platform to concretise actions in ensuring that every South African has access to safe, reliable water and sanitation services.

Such actions, along with others, are essential in ensuring a future safe and reliable supply of water, however it cannot be left to government alone. Together, we have a responsibility to manage water responsibly by stopping leakages, illegal connections, and vandalism of water infrastructure.

Simangazo Mokale is Assistant Director: Communication Resource Centre at GCIS