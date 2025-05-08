Minister Nomakhosazana Meth leads activation event in Matsila Village, Limpopo, 8 May

The Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth will lead a major activation event in Matsila Village, under the Collins Chabane Local Municipality, in Limpopo Province, where she will handover contracts worth R446 million to implementing partners of the Labour Activation Programme (LAP).

This intervention is set to unlock 13 609 job opportunities for local residents, targeting unemployed youth and vulnerable groups.

The LAP is a flagship initiative of the Department of Employment and Labour, designed to stimulate employment through partnerships with accredited training providers and enterprises. The programme aims to equip beneficiaries with industry-relevant skills while linking them to workplace-based learning and temporary employment, laying the foundation for long-term economic inclusion.

Members of the media are invited to the event as follows:

Date: 08 May 2025

Time: 10:00 - 15:00

Venue: Theo Centric Christian College,

Matsila Village, Collins Chabane Local Municipality

Media RSVPs can be forwarded to Ms. Mapula Tloubatla, Provincial Communication Officer. Email: Mapula.Tloubatla@labour.gov.za | Mobile: 060 989 7509.

Media enquiries:

Ms. Thobeka Magcai, Ministry Spokesperson

Email: Thobeka.Magcai@Labour.gov.za

Mobile: 072 737 2205.

#GovZAUpdates