Treasury on opening of registration for the 2025 Budget lock-up for May
Registration for the 2025 Budget lock-up is now open.
The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, will table the 2025 Budget in Parliament on Wednesday, 21 May 2025 at 14h00.
To register for the Pretoria lock-up, please use the following link: Pretoria - Media
To register for the Cape Town lock-up, please use the following link: Cape Town - Media
Registration closes on 12 May 2025 at 2pm.
Should you have any questions or require further information, do not hesitate to contact the Media Team at media@treasury.gov.za.
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.