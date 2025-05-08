Submit Release
Treasury on opening of registration for the 2025 Budget lock-up for May

Registration for the 2025 Budget lock-up is now open.

The Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, will table the 2025 Budget in Parliament on Wednesday, 21 May 2025 at 14h00.

To register for the Pretoria lock-up, please use the following link: Pretoria - Media
To register for the Cape Town lock-up, please use the following link: Cape Town - Media

Registration closes on 12 May 2025 at 2pm.

Should you have any questions or require further information, do not hesitate to contact the Media Team at media@treasury.gov.za.

