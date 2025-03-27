TEXAS BUSINESS HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCES 2025 INDUCTEES

About

The Texas Business Hall of Fame Foundation’s mission is to find, honor, and empower the very best servant-minded business leaders. Since 1982, the Texas Business Hall of Fame has honored the accomplishments and contributions of outstanding business leaders in our state by celebrating and telling their stories. These stories, and the business Legends behind them, perpetuate the notion and ideal of the transformational business leader with an unparalleled commitment to enterprise, excellence, and community. In addition to recognizing extraordinary business leaders each year, the Texas Business Hall of Fame awards $15,000 to $20,000 grants to those who demonstrate an exceptional entrepreneurial track record or potential. For more information, visit https://texasbusiness.org.

