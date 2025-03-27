TEXAS BUSINESS HALL OF FAME ANNOUNCES 2025 INDUCTEES
Texas-Based Non-Profit Organization Honors Fisher, Kinder, Morgan, Pappas, Petersen, Phillips, Zorich, and Thaggard for Industry and Community ImpactHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOUSTON (March 27, 2025) – Today, the Texas Business Hall of Fame Foundation (TBHF) announces five inductee slots for the 2025 annual Induction Dinner on October 29, 2025, presented by Texas Capital. The five inductees are as follows:
• Ken Fisher, Founder of Fisher Investments (Dallas)
• Rich Kinder & Bill Morgan, Co-Founders of Kinder Morgan (Houston)
• Chris & Harris Pappas, Co-Founders of Pappas Restaurants (Houston)
• Gary Petersen, Marty Phillips, & Bob Zorich, Co-Founders of EnCap Investments (Houston)
• Holly Thaggard, Founder of Supergoop! (San Antonio)
Biographical information on inductees can be accessed at the TBHF website.
“This honor is considered by many to be the most prestigious business honor in Texas,” according to TBHF Executive Director Meredith Walker. “Most of the business leaders inducted into this organization have received countless awards and recognitions. This one means so much because it’s about a very specific kind of generosity and leadership that make other business success stories possible. In 20 years, these are the men and women who successful entrepreneurs will reference as their helping hand, their example and their inspiration.”
