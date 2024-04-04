Texas Business Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2024 Inductees
Texas-Based Non-Profit Organization Honors Business Legends and Supports Emerging Entrepreneurs
Today, the Texas Business Hall of Fame Foundation (TBHF) announces the six inductees who will be honored at the 2024 annual Induction Dinner on November 13, 2024, presented by Texas Capital. The Texas Business Hall of Fame Foundation was created in 1982 by a small group of Texans to focus awareness on the positive achievements made by outstanding business leaders in our state and honor their contributions in both business and community. The 2024 inductees include:
— David Huntley, TBHF Chairman of the Board
• Michael M. Boone, Co-Founder and Senior Counsel, Haynes and Boone, LLP (Dallas);
• Joe Gebbia, Co-Founder, Airbnb; Co-Founder Samara; Chairman, Airbnb.org (Austin);
• Kathleen S. Hildreth, Co-Founder and Managing Director, M1 Support Services, LP (Denton);
• David B. Miller, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, EnCap Investments L.P. (Dallas);
• David Robinson, Co-Founder, Admiral Capital Group; Co-Founder, The Carver Academy; and Minority Owner, San Antonio Spurs (San Antonio); and
• Taylor Sheridan, Film & TV Creator, Writer, Director, Producer, Bosque Ranch Productions; Owner, 6666 Ranch and Bosque Ranch; Founder, Four Sixes Ranch Brand Beef (Fort Worth).
You can learn more about the Class of 2024 Inductees by visiting our website.
“The class of 2024 Inductees represents not only exceptional entrepreneurs but individuals who have leveraged their success to transform lives far outside the scope of their industries. Their servant leadership is the distinction of this award and what makes the honor so special—the combination of transformational economic impact and the wanting to use that impact to make the world better,” said David Huntley, TBHF Chairman of the Board.
“What sets this honor apart is the selection process and what it represents. There are countless business prizes out there. Ours has become one of the most meaningful because it is peer-selected by our state’s most notable entrepreneurs and only those who have been inducted into the Texas Business Hall of Fame—a group that is dedicated to honoring those innovators and pioneers who lead by example and embrace their responsibility as business leaders as a much larger responsibility to problem solve in their communities,” said TBHF Executive Director Meredith Walker.
About Texas Business Hall of Fame:
The Texas Business Hall of Fame Foundation’s mission is to find, honor, and empower the very best servant-minded business leaders. For over 40 years, the Texas Business Hall of Fame has honored the accomplishments and contributions of outstanding business leaders in our state by celebrating and telling their stories. These stories, and the business Legends behind them, perpetuate the notion and ideal of the transformational business leader with an unparalleled commitment to enterprise, excellence, and community. In addition to recognizing six extraordinary business leaders each year, the Texas Business Hall of Fame awards forty $15,000+ grants to scholars and Veterans who have demonstrated an early inclination for entrepreneurship and innovation. For more information, visit https://texasbusiness.org.
