Robotimize and Human in Motion Announce Strategic Partnership for Southeast Asia Expansion

This alliance merges robotics and healthcare expertise to revolutionise wearable humanoid exoskeleton delivery and transform rehabilitation in Southeast Asia.

This alliance is a milestone in revolutionising rehabilitation across Asia, leveraging our expertise to accelerate market adoption and deliver exceptional value.” — Kerry GUO, Founder and CEO, Robotimize Group

SINGAPORE, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robotimize Group and Human in Motion Robotics Asia Inc. are pleased to announce a strategic partnership that will enhance the distribution, regulatory approvals, and commercialisation of advanced wearable humanoid exoskeletons within the Asia-Pacific region. Under the terms of the newly executed Distributor Agreement, Robotimize has been appointed as the exclusive distributor for the products in Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.This collaboration leverages Human in Motion’s pioneering expertise in wearable humanoid robotic technology and Robotimize’s established capabilities in the development and commercialisation of healthcare automation solutions. The partnership is poised to set a new benchmark in the rehabilitation and medical devices market by integrating state-of-the-art robotic process automation and artificial intelligence technologies with advanced exoskeletal systems.Key Highlights of the Partnership Include:• Exclusive Distribution Rights: Robotimize will exclusively promote, market, and sell Human in Motion’s products across Southeast Asia, ensuring the highest standards of customer service, technical support, and after-sales service throughout the designated territory.• Robust Market Strategy: Both parties are committed to employing best practices in marketing, regulatory compliance, and quality assurance. The agreement outlines stringent obligations for maintaining brand integrity while ensuring a consistent and strategic market presence.• Comprehensive Support and Training: Human in Motion will provide extensive training, technical assistance, and marketing support to Robotimize, reinforcing the seamless integration of the product into local markets and enhancing customer experience.Kerry GUO, Founder and CEO at Robotimize Group, commented: “This strategic alliance represents a significant milestone in our commitment to revolutionising rehabilitation technology across Asia. We are confident that our combined expertise will accelerate market adoption and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”Jun Young Cho, Co-CEO of Human in Motion Robotics Asia Inc., added: “Partnering with Robotimize allows us to expand the reach of our innovative wearable humanoid robotic solutions in key Southeast Asian markets. Together, we will drive forward the transformation of the medical devices industry by providing cutting-edge technology and unmatched service quality.”This partnership underscores both companies’ dedication to advancing the frontiers of medical robotics and delivering state-of-the-art solutions that improve patient outcomes. The strategic collaboration is expected to yield significant benefits for the broader healthcare ecosystem and pave the way for future innovations.About Robotimize GroupRobotimize Group, based in Singapore, is a leading provider of healthcare and rehabilitation automation solutions, specialising in state-of-the-art rehabilitation robotics and assistive technologies. With a strong foothold in the Asia-Pacific region, the company is dedicated to driving innovation and delivering high-quality solutions that enhance patient care and rehabilitation outcomes. Committed to shaping the future of accessible rehabilitation technology, Robotimize bridges cutting-edge innovations with global markets, ensuring that advanced medical and physiotherapy equipment is within reach for healthcare providers and patients alike. For more information, please visit https://robotimize.tech About Human in Motion Robotics Asia Inc.A joint venture between Beno TNR Inc. and Human in Motion Robotics Inc. , Human in Motion Robotics Asia Inc. is dedicated to developing, manufacturing, and marketing cutting-edge wearable humanoid exoskeletons. With an exclusive licence for the Asia-Pacific market, the company is at the forefront of revolutionising mobility and rehabilitation through advanced technology. Committed to innovation in medical robotics, Human in Motion continuously strives to enhance the quality of life by providing transformative solutions that empower individuals and improve rehabilitation outcomes. For more information, please visit https://humaninmotion.com About Beno TNR Inc.:Beno TNR Inc. is a prominent Korean firm specialising in technology investments. With a strong track record of successful investments, Beno TNR Inc. identifies and supports innovative companies with the potential to revolutionise industries. They provide strategic guidance, financial resources, and access to a vast network of industry experts to help their portfolio companies thrive and achieve their goals. Beno TNR Inc. focuses on fostering partnerships and collaborations that drive technological advancements and create a positive impact on a global scale.

