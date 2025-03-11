Robotimize Group Lands Angel Funding to Transform Global Neurorehabilitation

Robotimize’s Alliance for Collaborative Excellence (ACE) highlights its commitment to innovation, combining expertise in robotics, neurophysiology, and virtual reality to revolutionise rehabilitation. VivantePlexus™ system: redefining patient-centred rehabilitation through robotics, FES, and real-time analytics. Robotimize’s dedicated team, united by a passion for innovation. Robotimize’s Alliance for Collaborative Excellence (ACE) highlights its commitment to innovation, combining expertise in robotics, neurophysiology, and virtual reality to revolutionise rehabilitation. VivantePlexus™: A groundbreaking framework integrating cutting-edge technologies, evidence-based practices, and international accreditation.

Strategic funding fuels cutting-edge innovation and global growth in neurorehabilitation robotics

This investment validates our vision to revolutionise neurorehabilitation. With cutting-edge robotics and global expansion, we will transform patient care.” — Zen KOH, Scientific Advisory Board

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robotimize Group , a global leader in healthcare and neurorehabilitation robotics, is pleased to announce the successful closure of its Angel Round financing. The company has secured a strategic investment from a distinguished private investor renowned for his longstanding support of breakthrough healthcare technologies. This pivotal funding will expedite our research and development initiatives, enhance product innovation, and underpin our international market expansion in the neurorehabilitation robotics sector.Strategic Vision and Growth TrajectoryThis financing milestone reaffirms investor confidence in Robotimize Group’s commitment to transforming patient recovery through the integration of advanced robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and clinical expertise. The new capital strengthens our global leadership position and reinforces our mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions to address critical challenges in neurorehabilitation.Strategic Allocation of FundsThe investment will be deployed across four key pillars:1. Accelerated Research and Development- Advanced System Design: Enhancing our robotic platforms to ensure intuitive usability and real-time adaptive responsiveness. Next-Generation Sensor- Integration: Incorporating state-of-the-art sensor technologies to establish robust feedback mechanisms for dynamic therapy adjustments.- AI-Driven Therapeutic Protocols: Leveraging machine learning algorithms to personalise treatment regimens and maximise clinical outcomes.- Innovative Modality Exploration: Investigating hybrid approaches that combine conventional rehabilitation with emerging technological advancements.2. Product Development and Clinical Validation- Platform Optimisation: Refining ergonomics, safety protocols, and user-centric features to ensure our products meet rigorous clinical standards.- Multicentre Clinical Trials: Collaborating with leading global healthcare institutions to rigorously validate the therapeutic impact of our devices.- Regulatory Compliance: Expediting certification processes while adhering to stringent international safety and quality requirements.3. Global Market Expansion- Southeast Asia Growth: Strengthening our operational capabilities in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to serve as a regional hub.- Indonesia Market Entry: Establishing a subsidiary in Jakarta in 2025 to capitalise on Indonesia’s burgeoning demand for advanced neurorehabilitation solutions.- Localised Adaptation: Tailouring our technologies to meet the unique needs of diverse healthcare systems.- Strategic Partnerships: Cultivating alliances with academic, clinical, and industry stakeholders to foster knowledge exchange and drive market penetration.4. Operational Scalability and Talent Acquisition- Infrastructure Modernisation: Upgrading production, research, and administrative facilities to support increased capacity and precision engineering.- Recruitment of Expertise: Expanding our teams across engineering, clinical research, and business development to fuel innovation and commercialisation.- Process Optimisation: Implementing advanced management systems to streamline global coordination and improve operational efficiency.Leadership PerspectiveMs Kerry Guo, Co-Founder and CEO of Robotimize Group, commented: "This financing not only reinforces our financial foundation but also validates our strategic focus on harmonising technological innovation with patient-centred care. With this support, we will intensify our R&D efforts, expand our clinical collaborations, and broaden our global footprint. We are honoured to partner with investors who share our vision of revolutionising neurorehabilitation through transformative technology."Global Footprint and Future ExpansionHeadquartered in Singapore, Robotimize Group operates a subsidiary in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which has been instrumental in establishing our presence in Southeast Asia. In 2025, we will launch a new entity in Jakarta, Indonesia, to further expand our market reach and deliver bespoke neurorehabilitation solutions tailored to the local healthcare landscape.Advancing Neurorehabilitation InnovationRobotimize Group’s proprietary robotic systems are designed to enhance motor recovery, improve patient engagement, and deliver personalised therapeutic interventions. The recent funding will accelerate advancements in:1) AI-Enhanced Analytics: Integrating real-time data insights to refine treatment precision.- Clinical Translation: Bridging research breakthroughs with practical, scalable applications.- Global Accessibility: Democratizing access to high-quality neurorehabilitation, particularly in under-resourced regions.- Collaborative Ecosystem Engagement2) We remain committed to fostering multidisciplinary collaboration through:- Academic–Industry Partnerships: Joint research programmes to address global neurorehabilitation challenges.- Clinical Alliances: Collaborative clinical trials with leading medical institutions to validate our innovations.- Technology Synergies: Strategic alliances with technology and healthcare leaders to co-develop next-generation solutions.- Innovation Hubs: Active participation in international conferences and workshops to drive transformative healthcare advancements.Broader Societal and Economic ImpactRobotimize Group’s innovations extend beyond clinical benefits. Our transformative solutions aim to reduce long-term healthcare costs, improve patient productivity, and optimise resource allocation. By redefining rehabilitation paradigms, we aspire to enhance quality of life and generate sustainable economic value on a global scale.Future Strategic PrioritiesLooking ahead, Robotimize Group will focus on:- Technological Leadership: Continuously integrating AI, robotics, and sensor advancements.- Geographic Expansion: Deepening market penetration in Southeast Asia and other strategic global regions.- Operational Excellence: Enhancing infrastructure and processes to support rapid scaling.- Patient-Centred Innovation: Ensuring every technological advancement translates into improved clinical outcomes.Robotimize Group is resolute in its ambition to set the global benchmark in neurorehabilitation robotics through relentless innovation, strategic collaboration, and an unwavering dedication to patient care.For further details about our pioneering work, please visit https://robotimize.tech Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Robotimize Group’s strategic objectives and operational plans. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including market dynamics and the successful execution of our initiatives. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Robotimize Group disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

